Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaked renders suggest the tablet will get a notch

The notch is probably one of the most controversial design elements in the tech world. While the Android side has gradually evolved by adopting designs like a pop-up camera, a hole punch, or even an under-display camera sensor, Apple has persisted with the notch and you can still find a significant notch on new iPhones.

Soon after the iPhone 13 was introduced, Apple also installed notches on its latest round of laptops and it seems Samsung may be following suit in its next round of tablet products.

Leaked renders from Evleaks reveal the possible design of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 trio, including the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. That final product is expected to have a huge display and a massive battery.

These leaks also hint that the South Korean company wants to add a small notch to the front screen of each device to accommodate dual front-facing cameras. The presence of the notch means that the tablets might have a slimmer bezel all around the display,

Based on the previous reports, the base variant Galaxy Tab S8 might sport an 11-inch display, S8 Plus might come with a 12.4-inch display while the Tab S8 Plus may house a massive 14.6-inch screen.

Take this all with a pinch of salt as it's just leaked information for now, but this is one of the best sources yet on Galaxy Tab S8 leaks.

What else do we know?

As per the previous reports , the Galaxy Tab S8 might have been delayed for various reasons , including Covid-19 outbreaks in one of its facilities in South Korea. It was also reported that the launch of the tablets might have been pushed ahead to make way for the flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

Hence, as of now, what we know is that the three premium tablets are expected to launch sometime in Q1 2022. There is a possibility that the company is already working on the Lite version; however, it’s not likely to launch any time soon.

In terms of key specifications, all three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets might come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate, and massive batteries with support for fast charging up to 45W.