Pentax K-01 mirrorless camera in February?

The Pentax K-01 is expected to feature the same sensor as the K-5 DSLR

Like many camera manufacturers, it seems Pentax will be announcing a new camera body at next month's CP+ show in Japan. The Pentax K-01 isn't a D-SLR, but a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Reliable Japanese tech site Digicame-info has posted fairly convincing list of K-01 specs, including size, weight and technical details as supplied by 'credible' sources.

Unlike the diminutive Pentax Q, it appears that the K-01 could be a much larger compact system camera, closer in size and weight to the Pentax K-r – albeit without a mirror and optical viewfinder.

Appearance-wise, it's said to share more in common with the Optio compact series, rather than the K-series camera bodies. Industrial designer Marc Newson is rumoured to have been involved in the K-01's design.

A larger form factor would enable Pentax to use the current K-mount in the K-01, meaning existing Pentax users should be able to buy into the new system without having to splash out on a range of new lenses or adapters. This would give the K-01 some distinction when compared to similar mirrorless offerings from Nikon and Sony which feature different lens mounts from their respective DSLR lines.

Here's the potential K-01 specs sheet, as posted by Digicame-info:

• K-mount

• Same sensor and rear LCD as in the K-5

• Shutter speed: 30secs - 1/4000sec

• Contrast autofocus, 81 points

• Full HD video

• Built-in pop-up flash

• 121mm x 79mm x 59mm (WxHxD)

• Weight: 560g with battery

• Available in three colours (black, white and black with yellow leather)

• Comes with a new lens: DA 40mm F2.8XS

• Available in three lens kits, with DA40XS and lenses already on the market

Via Digicame-info