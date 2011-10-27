Windows Phone Apollo set for mid-2012 launch

The Windows Phone Apollo upgrade, the next version of Microsoft's mobile operating system, will arrive by the middle of next year, according to a Nokia executive.

Speaking to Engadget at the Nokia World Expo in London, Michael Halbherr, Executive VP for Location and Commerce, said the new software will be a "very different game" to the recent Mango offering.

The blog took this as a hint that the awesomely-named Apollo upgrade will actually be a smartphone iteration of Windows 8, which promises to unify Microsoft's multi-platform offerings.

What's new?

Very little is currently known about what Apollo will offer Windows Phone users, although Halbherr also said he's been pushing Microsoft to include NFC technology.

He also wants a "positioning framework" and better integration of Nokia's Navteq maps for new location-based services.

The Nokia and Microsoft partnership finally bared its first fruit on Wednesday with the announcement of the attractive Lumia 800 and the mid-range Lumia 710.

Via: Engadget