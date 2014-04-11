Trending
 

Samsung Galaxy S5 goes on sale today, along with extended Gear family

By Mobile phones  

The time has arrived

Samsung Galaxy S5 goes on sale today, along with extended Gear family

Ready those fingers, steady that heart rate - the time has finally come for you to get your hands on a shiny new Samsung Galaxy S5.

The phone is available to buy starting today, but if you're still working out where the best deal is, we've compiled a list of all the retailers and networks that will be offering the handset.

Or if you'd prefer, you can go buy the phone directly from Samsung SIM-free for £649 in white, black, gold or blue.

But it's not just about the hues. The Galaxy S5 rocks a gorgeous big screen, tonnes of battery life, a fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated heart rate monitor on the rear.

And the S5 is just one part of the family - the Samsung Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit all launch today as well.

5 alive

We've already put the phone through its paces and brought you our extensive S5 review. Spoiler alert: it's no revolution, but we still think it's pretty damn good.

TechRadar's Phones and Tablets Editor Gareth Beavis said: "Samsung has done enough with the Galaxy S5 to still be one of the top smartphones of 2014, and I would still recommend it as a solid, if unspectacular, smartphone that ticks the boxes it needs to and very little more."

See more Mobile phones news