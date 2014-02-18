HTC crack squad will fix your phone screen for free

HTC is rolling out a new scheme to keep its customers happy: if you smash your phone screen in the first six months of ownership, the company will replace it for free.

It's part of an initiative HTC is calling HTC Advantage, which it hinted at on Valentines Day and applies to the HTC One family - the HTC One, One mini and One max.

This isn't a free pass for butter fingers, though - you'll only be able to have your screen replaced once and when you've had your phone for six months, the offer ends.

It's the one

As well as the smashing offer detailed above, HTC has also committed to "future software innovation" (which means keeping your One up to date with new Android versions as quickly as possible), as well as storage and back-up solutions that make better use of the cloud with up to 50GB of free storage on Google Drive.

The new scheme is available only in the US for now, with no word on whether or not the company will expand it to other countries in the future.