Honor 7 launches as OnePlus 2 rival in UK

The Honor 7 has been officially launched in Europe, and it's gunning for the low-cost, high-end makeup of the OnePlus 2 and Moto X Style.

Sporting a full HD 5.2-inch display, 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 8MP front camera and Android Lollipop (with Huawei's Emotion UI over the top) it certainly means business in the spec department.

Round the back you'll find a 20MP snapper and fingerprint scanner, allowing you to unlock the handset with your digits.

The fingerprint sensor is actually self learning, becoming more accurate the more you use it, and you can also touch it to answer a phone call.

It's been a Honor

On the left side of the phone you'll find the Honor Smart Key, which allows you to configure it to perform various functions depending on whether you single tap, double tap or long press it.

Internal storage is a little disappointing at just 16GB, but the Honor 7 also packs a microSD slot which supports cards up to 128GB.

Honor is an online brand owned by Huawei, aiming itself at what it calls "Digital Natives" as well as young people - which goes some way to explain the Honor 7's £249.99 price tag.

Those in the UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Italy and Spain will be able to get their hands on the Honor 7 first on August 31 from Honor's and Huawei's new site for Europe - vMall.eu - with other countries set to join them later.