Apple and Samsung to do battle again this November as court sets date

Apple and Samsung will be off to court once again come November 12 as the tussle over the level of damages the Korean firm is due to pay the Cupertino-based company continues.

Last summer saw a long, drawn out legal battle between the two manufacturing giants, with Apple claiming a number of Samsung smartphones had infringed on a variety of its patents.

Samsung was initially ordered to pay Apple $1.05 billon (around £652 million) in damages, but that was reduced by $450.5 million in March this year - and it's the latter of the figures which is up for debate in November.

My dad is bigger than your dad

Obviously Samsung isn't too happy about having to pay Apple anything and this isn't the only topic the firms have clashed on, with a seemingly never-ending list of law suits and allegations between the two.

The trial in November will focus on 13 Samsung products and the judge in charge of the case, Lucy Koh said: "This is going to be Groundhog's Day, you're going to be reliving July of 2012" - oh boy, sounds thrilling. We can't wait...

So it looks like we're in for another gargantuan clash of the tech titans in the run up to Christmas, let's just hope Santa doesn't strike them off his list.

