Panasonic's launches new customizable Toughbook

Panasonic has updated its popular Toughbook line of rugged laptops and for the first time ever, users will now be able to customize their device for a variety of different tasks while in the field.

The new Panasonic Toughbook 55 is a clamshell notebook which allows users to boost graphics capabilities, add a smartcard reader, additional storage or a DVD or Blu-Ray drive with just a simple switch, fit and click of the new Toughbook Universal Bay. Additionally, a front expansion slot can be used to quickly integrate a fingerprint reader, RFID or regular smart card reader or even a second battery.

When configuring the device at checkout, users can also customize three additional ports for the device using its expansion slot to add VGA, True Serial and either a 4th USB, 2nd GLAN or a rugged USB 2.0 port.

General manager of marketing for Panasonic Computer Product Solutions, Jan Kaempfer provided more details on the Panasonic Toughbook 55, saying:

“This device is a game-changer. It takes semi rugged mobile computing to new levels of flexibility, productivity and sustainability. Users can customise their device on the move to suit the needs of their job role at the time. Buyers can invest in the device knowing that it has the flexibility to adapt to the changing needs of the business and the workforce over the long-term. Lastly, it cuts the carbon footprint of the device because it enables the repair and replacement of independent parts rather than discarding the device when one part fails or sending the whole device back for repair.”

Toughbook 55

The Toughbook 55 is a semi rugged device that sports the feel of a business notebook. It is lightweight at just 2.08kg, slim at 32.8mm and easy to bring on the go thanks to its premium designed handle. The Toughbook 55 is also tougher than its predecessor with an enhanced Ingress Protection Rating (IP53) against dust and water splash while also being protected against drops of up to 91cm.

The device can be used in extreme temperatures and it operates comfortably in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C. Panasonic's latest revision of the Toughbook also has increased battery life of up to 20 hours and an extended capability of 40 hours when used with its hot swappable second battery.

In terms of performance, the Toughbook 55 comes equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 vPro processor, 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 64GB) and a 256GB SSD. The device also has two USB3.1 ports, a USB C port, HDMI, Ethernet and a micro SDXC slot. Panasonic has included Bluetooth 5.0 to deliver faster data exchange and to communicate over longer distances and the Toughbook 55 supports WLAN with an Intel Dual Band Wireless AC-9560 chip.

The Toughbook 55 will be available this month at a starting price of £1,772 + VAT and the device comes in three versions: HD, Full-HD and FullHD with a touch screen.