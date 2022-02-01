New M.2 SSD card, the MP600 PRO LPX, launches for PS5

Audio player loading…

Corsair launched a new SSD card made specifically for the PS5, the MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

It meets all the requirements for a PlayStation SSD, which includes a PCI-Express Gen4x4 supported M.2 NVMe SSD, storage space between 250 GB - 4 TB, up to 25 mm in width, up to 110 mm in length, up to 11.25 mm in thickness, as well as a sequential speed of 5,500MB/s or faster.

The MP600 PRO LPX ranges from 500GB to a massive 4TB. According to the official site, it’s made to fit into a PS5 without voiding your warranty. It also features a built-in heatsink, which keeps the SSD cool even during taxing gaming sessions.

The heatsink also boosts the SSD performance to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. And by using high-density 3D TLC NAND and Dynamic SLC NAND cache, the SSD’s lifespan and durability is enhanced considerably.

As a bonus, even though this SSD has been designed for the PS5, you can still use it for your PC as long as its motherboard has a M.2 slot. Even better is that it doesn’t matter whether it’s PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 3.0 thanks to backwards compatibility.

It’s available now for purchase, with prices ranging depending on the storage space. The 500GB sells for $99 / £99 / AU$141 while the 4TB goes for a much steeper $784 / £744 / AU$1,103.