No sex please, we're too busy Facebooking and emailing in bed

The explosion of mobile technology has resulted in less fireworks in the bedroom, according to a new survey which suggests of-age Brits are doing the old mattress mambo with decreasing regularity.

From a poll of 15,000 Briton's, the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles found those aged between 16-44 are having sex five times a month, down from more than six in 1990-91 and 1999-2001.

Dr Cath Mercer of University College London reckons the fall in fornication can be partly attributed to the amount of social networking, web browsing, game playing, emailing and viewing on-demand video apps at bedtime.

She said: "We think modern technologies are behind the trend too. People have tablets and smartphones and they are taking them into the bedroom, using Twitter and Facebook, answering emails."

Will this make you think twice before bring your tablet to bed with you in future?

More blips

Don't read this saucy array of blips with a hopeful partner lying beside you...