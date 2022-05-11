Microsoft is making a big change to some of its developer tools

Audio player loading…

Ahead of its upcoming Build developer conference later this month, Microsoft’s plan to rebrand Power Apps portals as Power Pages has leaked online.

As reported by ZDNet and first spotted by Twitter user WalkingCat, several references to the software giant’s new Power Pages have been spotted online including a video explaining “How to create a form with Microsoft Power Pages”.

Based on one of the URLs referenced in the leaked presentations, it's now clear that Power Pages is the new name for Microsoft’s Power App portals.

According to a support document from Microsoft, Power App portals is a website builder and web hosting platform to quickly create and launch business-centered websites. What makes these sites easier to create is the fact that Power App portals use low code along with customizable templates.

From Power Apps portals to Power Pages

In addition to the leaks about Power Pages found online, Microsoft itself made a reference to its new offering in a recent Microsoft Dynamics blog post that has since been removed.

In the post, the software giant said that it is adding support for Dataverse search to Power Apps portals/Power Pages that will allow users to access the search service that is already used by model-driven apps.

Meanwhile, in a job post for a principal software engineer, Microsoft praised Power Apps portals and provided some examples of recent sites made using the service, saying:

“Power Apps Portals is emerging to be one of the fast-growing capabilities of Power Platform for large organizations, education institutions, and governments around the world to quickly design and launch external data-centric websites. Examples of Power Apps Portal-powered sites include Government-to-citizen services like COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, Citizen 311 services, and Citizen FAQ sites.”

Besides government-to-citizen services, Power Apps portals have also been used to create sites for self-service customer returns, product warranty registrations, course registrations, application processing and onboarding.

We’ll have to wait until Microsoft Build 2022 to hear Microsoft announce the change itself but expect the company to showcase even more uses for Power Pages at its upcoming virtual event.

Via ZDNet