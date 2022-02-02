League of Legends spin-off Hextech Mayhem hits mobile, but only via Netflix

Audio player loading…

Following an initial release on PC and Nintendo Switch late last year, the League of Legends spin-off game Hextech Mayhem is now available to download on Android and iOS devices.

There is, however, a catch – as we detailed last November, the mobile version of Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is only available via the Netflix app, which makes it exclusive to Netflix subscribers.

Developed by Bit.Trip Runner-creator Choice Provisions, formerly known as Gaijin Games, Hextech Mayhem is a far cry from the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) gameplay experience that League of Legends is known for.

Instead, Hextech Mayhem makes use of its developer's area of expertise by offering a compelling rhythm runner game set within the stylish League of Legends universe. In it, you play as the chaotic character Ziggs, who bombs his way through the industrial city of Piltover while trying to keep within each level's musical tempo.

Analysis: why Netflix is a perfect fit for Hextech Mayhem

Due to its connection to the League of Legends phenomenon, Hextech Mayhem is by far the highest-profile game to be released on Netflix's game service to date.

While the decision to launch the game's mobile version via Netflix may seem strange to some, it does allow publisher Riot Forge to skip the 'freemium' route that sees most mobile games bogged down with in-game ads and microtransactions.

Additionally, it allows Hextech Mayhem to act as a playable companion to the stellar Netflix Original series Arcane, which also draws from the hugely successful IP. And, because of Netflix's massive established userbase, it's likely that it could reach more players than it ever would as a paid title.

To install Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, Netflix subscribers simply have to open the Netflix app on their smart device and search for 'Hextech'. Alternatively, users can also find the title within the 'Games' tab at the bottom of the screen.