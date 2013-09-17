TVCatchup now with added catch-up thanks to new deal with iPlayer et al

Live TV streaming site TVCatchup has announced official tie-ins with the BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and Demand 5 and is now offering links to the broadcasters' on-demand platforms.

The legitimate streaming site, which brings the UK's free-to-air channels in one place, now links out to the iPlayer and co for achieved content within its TV Guide.

The site's users can view episode details, other episodes available and more before hitting the deep links to carry them directly to the broadcaster's site.

TVCatchup says the new feature is a return to the company's roots. It's cloud PVR feature had previously allowed users to record shows online to be viewed at their convenience.

The new feature is currently available only through the browser version of the site, but the company says an update to its smartphone and tablet apps in due course.

Alex Guest, marketing director of TVCatchup, said: "Just as we stream the best selection of linear channels in the UK, we are also bringing together the best collection of on-demand TV programmes. Viewers today want one place to find all they want to watch and we're making it easy for broadcasters to reach their public."