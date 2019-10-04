India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Test cricket series from anywhere

Sitting pretty at the top of the cricket Test Championship table after their recent 2-0 win over the West Indies, India came into this Test series against South Africa in confident form. With the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw in the preceding T20I series, the three-match red ball series should make for some compelling cricket, and you can watch the whole thing from pretty much anywhere with a India vs South Africa live stream.

South Africa haven't played in this format of the game since a two-match series defeat against Sri Lanka back in February and will be looking to get things back on track ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India vs South Africa cricket - where and when The dates, times and venues for the three-match Test series are as follows: 1st Test: October 2-6, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 2nd Test: October 10-14, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 3rd Test: October 19-23, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Each match starts at 9.30am IST local time. So that's a 6am JT start for Springboks fans tuning in from home and a 5am BST start for folk watching from the UK.

South Africa last visited India at the end of 2015 and had a horror Test series, losing the contest 3-0. With key players like number three batsman Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn having retired from international cricket, there lies a opportunity here for the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and spinner Keshav Maharaj to cement a position in the Springboks line up.

As well as the form being with them and a home crowd, India will also have conditions to suit their play, and go into the series major favourites. Nevertheless, preparations haven't been perfect for the Men In Blue, with star bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the series thanks to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Follow the instructions below to watch full coverage of the Test series. We'll tell you how to grab a India vs South Africa live stream from virtually anywhere on Earth.

Live stream India vs South Africa away from your country

In the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the Test series matches between India and South Africa? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic coverage of the match then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overaseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dubious website.

How to watch the Test series in India

If you're in India, Star Sports will be broadcasting play from the series live. If you're looking to watch the games online, then you can watch all the action via the Hotstar streaming service, which is available on the web, Android, iOS, FireTV and Apple TV. The watch the series online you'll need to be a subscriber to Hotstar's Premium tier which costs ₹199 per month or ₹999 per year. Play is set to start each day at 9.30am IST.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch the cricket in South Africa

Live coverage of the Test Series in India will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport. The start time for each day's play is at 5am South Africa time.

How stream India vs South Africa live in the UK

Unusually, Sky Sports, the home of all things cricket in the UK, won't be screening this Test series. Thankfully, Star Gold, which broadcasts on Sky TV (channel 717), have snapped up the broadcast rights and will be showing the series live and in full. Better still, the channel is free if you're a Sky subscriber. Coverage starts at 4am in the morning. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Star Gold coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the India vs South Africa Test series in Australia

Things are a little more straight forward for cricket fans in Australia looking to watch the action from India. In addition to Fox Sports, the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of India vs South Africa, with the action starting at 4.50am AEST each day during the series. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to live stream India vs South Africa in the US

Subscription service ESPN+ has snagged the coverage of the Test cricket series. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And you can cancel at any time, so it doesn't have to feel like a big commitment. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

How to watch India vs South Africa in Pakistan