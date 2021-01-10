How to watch Tiger Woods documentary online: stream HBO's Tiger from anywhere today

A revealing new HBO documentary about legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been released this January - and we can tell you all the ways to watch Tiger online in 2021. The star's former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, is among those to speak publicly about the iconic sportsman for the very first time in this two-part series - which also comes out on HBO Max and select global partner services at the same time. Read on as we explain how to watch the Tiger Woods documentary online and stream part 1 of HBO's Tiger wherever you are in the world right now.

Featuring a treasure trove of rare and previously unseen footage, it sheds new light on the most dominant and influential golfer to ever play the game. Scratch that...on one of the world's all-time greatest athletes. But off the course, he's known for his carefully chosen words and a closely protected private life - leaving many people to wonder what the real Tiger Woods is like.

HBO's Tiger documentary doesn't solve the enigma. But it does give us a number of clues, suggesting that the more guarded aspects of his fascinating personality developed as a result of - perhaps even in spite of - being in the public eye from early childhood and permanently thrust into the spotlight after his historic first Masters win back in 1997.

Rachel Uchitel isn't the only insider to open up about life (and their relationship) with the global superstar, though. High school girlfriend Dina Para, longtime caddy Steve Williams, and fellow golf legend Sir Nick Faldo also feature prominently, with the new Tiger Woods documentary paying particular attention to Woods' famously close relationship with his father and golf mentor, Earl Woods Jr. Specifically, how the proud Dad influenced his son's development not only on the golf course - but also helped him craft a very particular public image off of it.

How to watch Tiger Woods documentary from outside your country

If you're an HBO or HBO Max subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the network and its related services aren't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch the all-new HBO Tiger Woods documentary online no matter where you are - simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

How to watch Tiger Woods documentary online: stream all-new HBO Tiger series in the US

The new HBO Tiger Wood documentary is a two-part series that airs on linear TV Sunday, January 10 and Sunday January 17 - at 9pm ET/6pm PT in both cases. Episodes are 90-minutes each and go live on both HBO linear TV and its streaming platform at the same time. HBO is a premium cable channel, so if you don't have it as part of your TV package, then you'll need a subscription to its HBO Max service to access its vast library of content - including the new Tiger documentary. It has a monthly price tag of $14.99, or you can save 20% on HBO Max with a 6-month deal - but only for a limited time. The service gets you a huge amount of quality content to stream live and on-demand – its back catalogue totalling over 10,000 hours. Exclusives are its biggest strength these day, as in addition to its new Tiger documentary landing, it was also the first place you could watch Wonder Woman 1984 online in the world. However, HBO Max is a US-only service at the moment and subscribers will find they can't access it when out of the country - as will American residents trying to sign-up from abroad. You can solve this common problem, though - all you need is the help of a good VPN. If you've got HBO on cable, then you may already be entitled to HBO Max as part of your package. Check here to find out if that's you - and also note that potential new viewers will need a valid US-based credit card to take out an HBO Max subscription for the first time.

How to watch the Tiger Woods documentary online and stream in Canada

Luckily for Canadians, HBO is in cahoots with Canadian network Crave, so you can watch Tiger at the same time it's released in the US. That means Sunday, January 10 at 9pm ET / 6 pm for part 1 and the same time on Sunday, January 17 for part 2. It's on HBO 1 on linear TV - consult your provider for details of adding Crave to your cable package, if that's what you choose. Alternative, you can easily get Crave without cable. It offers a streaming service that costs CAD$19.98 combined (plus tax) for the Crave basic plan and HBO + Movies add-on you need to get all the latest shows from the US via HBO. Better still, you get a FREE 7-day Crave trial to start out - and the services also provides access to an extensive on-demand catalogue, as well as offering apps so you can watch on most modern devices: smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops, consoles, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smart TVs and more are all covered. You'll need a valid Canadian credit card and address to sign up, though - but once you have a subscription, Canadian residents abroad should also be able to get access from anywhere in the world. All you need is a good VPN for that hotel room to start feeling a whole lot more like home.

How to watch Tiger online: stream all-new HBO Tiger Woods documentary in Australia

Australia is getting the new Tiger Woods documentary at roughly the same time as its US release date. Part 1 of the series heading to Foxtel’s Fox Showcase channel (Foxtel 112) for a January 11 premiere at 1pm AEDT. That means it'll also come out on excellent value Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports. Priced from just $25 and with a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports deal, it also shows NFL games, top-tier soccer (La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup), and US sports like the NBA and NHL plus ESPN documentaries. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. Our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad - as our No.1 rated VPN offering 3-months FREE right now with an annual plan is working brilliantly with the platform as of January 2021.