Hostinger partners with Flock for business email

The web hosting provider Hostinger has announced a new partnership with the business productivity app maker Flock to improve the efficiency and productivity of its customers with a new business email service.

As a result of the partnership, Hostinger customers will now be able to choose Flockmail as their email service as part of their hosting plans.

CEO of Hostinger International, Arnas Stuopelis explained how its new partnership with Flock will provide users with new online tools, saying:

“If you have the need for speed, then welcome aboard. We are very excited that our clients will have access to the extremely fast, reliable and easy-to-use Flockmail service for their personal and business needs. Clients appreciate when they are cared for, and this exciting partnership is another way for Hostinger to fulfil its value of helping customers to succeed by providing them with the best online tools to do so.”

Flockmail

According to Flock's CEO and Co-Founder, Bhavin Turakhia, the company aims to replace user's current email experience with its own Flockmail client. Hostinger customers will also have the ability to upgrade to premium plans on Flock cloud which offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, reliability and anti-spam protection.

Turakhia explained why its partnership with Hostinger is a big win for the web host's customers, saying:

“The partnership between Flock and Hostinger is perfect for companies seeking a reliable business email service without costing them enormous amounts of money. This partnership will be a strategic win for both parties to empower their customers.”