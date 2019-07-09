Horizon Zero Dawn 2: everything we know about the rumored Horizon sequel

With a next-generation PlayStation just around the corner, we can't help but think about the games we may see on the upcoming PS5. Will see some new IPs? Maybe the return of some beloved PlayStation classics?

Sony has had huge success with its PS4 exclusives, particularly post-apocalyptic RPG Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best-selling games on the PS4, selling over 10 million copies and cementing itself as a must-have title. So it would make perfect sense for Guerrilla Games to develop a sequel, right?

It seems that is exactly what's happening. While neither Sony nor Guerrilla Games have announced a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in the works, one of the game's voice actors spilled the beans earlier this year and essentially confirmed a sequel is on the way.

We've gathered together all the rumors and news surrounding Horizon Zero Dawn 2 for your perusal right here.

Considering neither Sony nor Guerrilla Games has confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in the works, it's hard to pin down when we'll actually see the sequel. What we do know for sure is it's probably not anytime soon.

However, we're expecting Horizon Zero Dawn 2 to either be a next-generation or cross-generation PlayStation title, which means we can expect to see it release on the PS5 (maybe even as a launch title).

If that's the case, and Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is a next-gen release, then we probably won't see it until after the PlayStation 5 releases – or alongside it.

Tech reporter Takahishi Mochizuki revealed details of a transcribed conversation during a Sony earnings call in April, which specified that "no next-gen PlayStation [would] launch over next 12 months."

That means we won't be seeing the console before mid-2020 – meaning we probably won't be seeing Horizon Zero Dawn 2 before then either and making late 2020 the most likely release window.

However, it's entirely possible that the sequel will release on PS4 sooner than that and then be a cross-generation title, with a PS5 version releasing at a later date. But, we think this is unlikely.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 news and rumors

Loose lips sink ships

Voice actor Janina Gavankar, who was behind the voice of Tatai in The Frozen Wilds DLC for Horizon Zero Dawn, let it slip that Guerrilla Games is working on the next game in the series.

In a video clip, taken during a Star Wars convention earlier this year, Gavankar says to a fan "wait 'til you see the sequel" and tells her "you're gonna die" when the Horizon Zero Dawn 2 finally gets its big reveal. This is the closest thing we've got to confirmation that a sequel is in the works.

A sequel makes sense

The original Horizon Zero Dawn has sold 10 million copies and is the most popular new franchise ever to launch on the PS4 - so it's almost certain that Guerrilla Games will release a sequel.

PlayStation exclusive

Between the success of Horizon Zero Dawn and Aloy becoming a mascot of the PlayStation brand, we don't think Sony will be letting go of its exclusivity deal with Guerrilla Games. So we can expect a sequel to arrive on Sony consoles only - whether that's the PS4, PS4 Pro or PS5 currently remains to be seen.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2: what we want to see

Bring Aloy back

Though the end of Horizon Zero Dawn kind of wrapped Aloy's story up in a neat little bow, we would still like her to remain the protagonist. Luckily, it looks like she might.

Speaking to GamesRadar in 2018, managing director of Guerrilla Games, Hermen Hulst, suggested that Aloy's story isn't quite finished yet.

“She’s really uncovered some of the main mysteries in the world, but how do you feel when you finish the story?" Hulst said. "Are there questions that come up that you want to relive and answer for Aloy? It was not difficult for us to build the Frozen Wilds and tell that story through Aloy. The environments and the world that we’ve put together easily raise more questions.”

New environments and tribes to uncover

We've seen grasslands, mountains and tundra, but we're hoping the sequel will take us somewhere new entirely – perhaps somewhere with desert dunes or long-lost cities. It would be great to see more of Horizon's post apocalyptic world and uncover some more history. In addition, we want to see more tribes with varying cultures and beliefs.

More DLC

Horizon Zero Dawn's: Frozen Wilds DLC added a hefty amount of content to the game post-launch, bringing players back by further fleshing out Horizon's world and characters. It's early days but we're hoping Guerrilla Games has DLC planned for the sequel that will shake things up.