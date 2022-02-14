Horizon Forbidden West review roundup – ‘nothing short of phenomenal’

Audio player loading…

Reviews for Horizon: Forbidden West are now live, and Aloy’s new adventure is a hit with critics.

Horizon: Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5, and is the sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn. This game is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 89 after 92 critic reviews, which means the game has received “generally favorable” scores.

Game Informer’s Kimberly Wallace awarded the game a 9.25 out of 10 and said: “Horizon Forbidden West reaches a new high bar for Guerrilla Games. It does more than surpass its predecessor; it takes Horizon’s fiction to captivating places and builds a rich world that rewards you for the effort you put into it. Mostly, it’s an entertaining experience, complete with jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable fights.”

February 14, 2022

IGN's Simon Cardy felt similarly, giving the game a 9 out of 10. "A triumphant combination of enthralling combat, top-tier creature and character design, and a captivating open world, Horizon Forbidden West is an absolute blast and fantastic showcase for the power of the PS5."

February 14, 2022

Our friends at GamesRadar said Horizon Forbidden West is "nothing short of phenomenal" and that the game's "story, gameplay, mechanics, and the world itself are all such an improvement on the original game - which in itself is a feat alone."

February 14, 2022

VGC gave Horizon Forbidden West a perfect score, saying: "Horizon Forbidden West is an incredible game set in a world that we wanted to return to many hours after the credits rolled."

February 14, 2022

Not everyone is as enamored with Aloy's second outing, though. The Telegraph compared Guerrilla Games' sequel to an "example of difficult second album syndrome" awarding it a 3 out of 5, and NME called Horizon: Forbidden West a "competently made and fun action adventure" that "can't resist getting in its own way".

Bring me the Horizon

The overall consensus on Horizon: Forbidden West is extremely positive, then, with many claiming that the sequel is a significant improvement over Horizon: Zero Dawn, which wasn't exactly criticized too harshly when it was released (it has a score of 89 on Metacritic).

If you really weren't keen on the original, Horizon: Forbidden West might not do enough to change your mind. However, if you did click with Zero Dawn, Forbidden West sounds like a must-buy.