Sony riles cathedral over PlayStation 3 game

Representatives of Manchester Cathedral are to write to Sony to ask for an apology - after the building was featured in a bloody new PlayStation 3 game.

According to the BBC , Church of England Officials will ask Sony to remove internal images from Resistance: Fall of Man and to back anti-gun and youth initiatives in the city.

Meanwhile Sony is sticking to its guns and reckons it has "all permissions necessary" for the imagery.

Church officials are meeting today in the city to decide on further action. Sony told the BBC it would be making contact with them today So "to understand their concerns in more detail".