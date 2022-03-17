Hogwarts Legacy release date announced

Audio player loading…

Hogwarts Legacy has finally been revealed with a dedicated PlayStation State of Play all of its own. The show opened with a juicy helping of gameplay that was very generous in terms of what it dove into.

You can catch up with all of the details so far in our Hogwarts Legacy live blog. We got a fairly in-depth look at the various gameplay features. If you're a lover of the books and the lore, this will be right up your alley.

Players will be stepping into the shoes of a fifth year new to Hogwarts during the 1800s. There's tons to explore, from Hogwarts to Hogsmead and beyond.

But on to the release date; an exact date wasn't announced. We weren't that spoiled unfortunately. But we have been given a narrowed down window of Holiday 2022. This might pose as a conundrum for those of you looking to pick up Starfield on November 11.