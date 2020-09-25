HBO Max's Suicide Squad spin-off series, Peacemaker, will star John Cena

Peacemaker – a new spin-off series from the upcoming Suicide Squad movie reboot Peacemaker – has been picked up by HBO Max.

The new venture sees the movie's writer and director, James Gunn, take the reins for the TV show, with John Cena returning for the role of the titular character.

The streaming service has ordered eight initial episodes of the "action-adventure comedy", and while we don't yet know the specific details of the story, the show will reportedly reflect on Peacemaker's origins. Production is expected to begin in 2021.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said about the project (via Variety ).

“I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” added Cena. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Squad goals

Gunn recently unveiled the cast of the Suicide Squad's 2021 reboot . There are some old faces returning, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, but this movie will feature a host of brand-new characters from the DC Universe, too.

Making the announcement at DC FanDome, Gunn confirmed new members of Task Force X will include Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Alice Braga, Flula Borg, Juan Diego Botto, Jennifer Holland, Daniela Melchior, Sean Gunn plus many more.

“It’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made," Gunn said at the time.