Ghostbusters: The Video Game remaster has finally been confirmed with a spooky trailer

The Ghostbusters are officially back! Well, kind of. It's been rumored for some time that 2009's Ghostbusters: The Video Game would be getting a high resolution remaster but nothing was certain.

However, now the news has officially been confirmed with a spooky new reveal trailer. Check it out below:

Something strange in the neighborhood?

The remaster is being developed by Saber Interactive and is scheduled to release later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC exclusively via the Epic Games store.

If that's not enough, all the actors who portrayed the original Ghostbusters have returned to voice their in-game counterparts with Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson all accounted for.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game was actually pretty good, so we can't wait to sink our teeth into the remaster...