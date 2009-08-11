Nintendo patents inflatable horse-riding peripheral

Nintendo has patented an inflatable horse-riding style peripheral for Wii in the European patent database.

Nintendo's bizarre Wii Horseback Riding Saddle peripheral patent was spotted by Siliconera and you can see from the pics right here that it features a small pocket at the front in which the gamer can pop their Wii Remote.

Bucking bronco Wii

The concept is based on the idea that the Wii Remote's accelerometers will register the movement of the gamer's "derriere" on the seat, while using the nunchuck as reins or as "a raised hand for balance as in Bronco riding, a lasso, a sword or other weapon".

The seat would be constructed along the lines of "conventional inflatable exercise balls" and might also be used to simulate "hang gliders or other aircraft, a magic carpet, a motorcycle, a jet-ski, land or sea exploration vehicles".

No word from Nintendo on whether or not the inflatable Wii Horseback Riding Saddle will ever see a commercial release.

