Microsoft working on Xbox 360 video playback issues

Microsoft has announced that it is looking into fixing video playback problems on the Xbox 360, which have occurred ever since the console was given the Metro dashboard update.

The Metro dashboard is a significant improvement for the Xbox 360 and brings the console in line with the majority of Microsoft's properties but it seems that some issues have occured with the update.

Considering Microsoft is now pitching the Xbox 360 as a media hub and not just a games console, it is paramount the computing company gets things like video streaming right. So a fix is being made which should hit the console soon.

Colour me bad

Larry Hryb, a spokesperson for Microsoft and best known as @majornelson on Twitter, acknowledged the problem in a tweet.

"We're aware of the colorspace issue w/ some Xbox video apps & are working on a fix. No ETA yet but we hope to have an update soon," Hryb explained.

There has been a number of issues with video playback and colour rendering is just one of them.

So fingers crossed the upcoming tweak will also sort out the apparent rendering issues as well, as Eurogamer released a video which seemed to show that video was not being rendered in its original resolution.

Via Kotaku