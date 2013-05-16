EA calls quits on Online Pass system

EA's controversial Online Pass is a pain, required to play many of a game's online features, and preventing you from accessing online content on second-hand games without purchasing a new code.

But EA is calling it a day, according to Gamesbeat: "Yes, we're discontinuing Online Pass," EA's senior director of corporate communications, John Reseburg, said. "None of our new EA titles will include that feature."

Why the decision? EA says it "listened to the feedback" but it could be a sign that it's changing its online play model significantly. Let's just hope it's not going down the route of SimCity. We think it learned its lesson there.

Via Gamesbeat

More blips!

We bet that the rest of our blips look good on the dancefloor.