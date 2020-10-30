Facebook dark mode is finally coming to iPhone and Android

When you consider the fact that the Facebook website has a dark mode option – and even the data-saving Facebook Lite mobile app has it – it's more than a little surprising that the iOS and Android app does not offer the same.

Well, this is about to change. Facebook is now publicly testing a dark mode feature in its official mobile apps – here's what you need to know.

Although Facebook has not – yet – made an official announcement about the new dark mode option, news of its availability comes from a very reliable source. Serial leaker and app reverse engineerer Jane Manchun Wong shared the news along with a video made in collaboration with Facebook's tech comms manager Alexandru Voica.

The video shows off the dark mode people have been waiting for for so long:

Facebook is publicly testing Dark Mode! 🌙You asked it, I chatted with Facebook’s @alexvoica about it and here’s a video made in collaboration with Facebook! pic.twitter.com/TGjdTXDxoPOctober 30, 2020

Paint it black

So how do you go about activating the coveted dark mode? Unfortunately, because this is still a test, there is no way to guarantee you'll get dark mode on your Android or iOS device right now. Facebook appears to be rolling out the feature to a select number of users, and there are no tricks you can use to make the option shows up for you as it is controlled server-side.

You can check to see if dark mode is available by firing up the Facebook app and heading to settings. Look in the Settings & Privacy section, and if you're lucky you'll see the option waiting to be enabled – if not, you'll just have to be patient.

Via XDA Developers