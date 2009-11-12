Packard Bell offers up Freeview-certified PCs

Packard Bell has announced two new all-in-one PC systems that take advantage of Windows 7's touch capabilities and add a little Freeview TV into the mix – the oneTwo M and L.

It's the first time, according to Packard Bell, a PC has been Freeview certified which essentially means you will be able to watch the UK's free-to-air channels on the computer without the aide of a separate set-top box. The channels are shown through Windows Media Center.

Blu-ray support

The oneTwo M series comes equipped with 20-inch 600x900 HD display and offers up to six USB ports, a 5-in-1 card reader, an integrated webcam and in-and-out audio jacks.

Also on-board is an Intel Core 2 Quad processor, ATI Radeon Mobility 4670 with 1GB DDR3 video memory, and there's support for HD decoding and an optional Blu-ray drive.

If you do want to go for the Blu-ray option, then we would recommend getting the L series which, at 23 inches, has a bigger screen which is 1080p Full HD Ready.

Sound-wise, there's 5.1-channel surround sound support with additional speakers.

The systems also use Packard Bell's TouchPortal tech which makes use of Windows 7 touch controls.

The oneTwo M and oneTwo L are out now, with prices starting from £599 and £899 respectively. Got to www.packardbell.co.uk for more details.