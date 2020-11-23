Black Friday tablet deals: the best savings on iPads, Fire Tabs and Android slates

There are loads of Black Friday tablet deals out there on a range of slates, ranging from top-end premium iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S models to affordable Amazon and Galaxy Tab A devices, so if you're in the market for such a gadget, you're in luck.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run until early December but we're seeing loads of tablet deals, especially for popular models, sell out pretty quickly. So if you're interested in buying something you might want to hurry.

It helps, then, that we've been scouring the internet for all the best Black Friday tablet deals in the US and UK, and can therefore recommend loads of deals from various retailers. You'll find them all below, including the previous and new price, and how much you're saving.

Not in the US or UK to enjoy these Black Friday deals? Scroll down for key tablet prices in your region.

New Black Friday tablet deals are appearing all the time, and some are also selling out or stopping. We're constantly updating this list with the most up-to-date information we can find, but given the minute-by-minute plays of most Black Friday deals, we can't guarantee the deal will still be live when you find it.

Today's top Black Friday tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For just $100 more than the 8-inch model, you're getting a larger display and quadruple the storage space. That's an excellent offer, with Best Buy dropping the price of this cheap tablet down to its lowest position yet – even though Amazon has only dropped it to $229 this week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: £349 £299 with half-price Office 365 at Currys (save up to £90)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a good, mid-range tablet that comes with a stylus. Sitting above Samsung's cheaper Tab A models but below its premium Tab S slates, this tablet has a good screen and enough processing power, so it's great for students or casual tablet users.



Black Friday tablet deals in the US

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (32GB): $99 $89 at Walmart (save $10)

Pick up a great cheap tablet in the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 today at Walmart. With a near-borderless display and metal chassis, you'd be surprised at how premium these little tablets feel for the price. Inside you're also getting 32GB, a quad-core processor and full Google Assistant support – not bad.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch, 32GB: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

The 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now available for just $99.99 - that's the lowest price we've seen yet on the 32GB model. Amazon was offering this deal just yesterday, but it's now run out of stock so we don't know how long Best Buy's stock is going to last.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $130)

For just $100 more than the 8-inch model above, you're getting a larger display and quadruple the storage space. That's an excellent offer, with Best Buy dropping the price of this cheap tablet down to its lowest position yet – even though Amazon has only dropped it to $229 this week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

With a 10.4-inch screen, 64GB of expandable storage, and a generous 7,040 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic mid-range tablet that's perfect if you want that everyday tablet for casual and work us. And, worth noting is all Galaxy Tab's on sale right now at Best Buy comes with a free S-Pen – a great little gadget for drawing and handwriting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Alternatively, get the newest, latest, and hottest Samsung tablet currently on the market, the Galaxy Tab S7 right now for $100 less at Best Buy. With a 120hz refresh rate display, redesigned S-Pen, and 8GB of RAM, the Tab S7 is the perfect Android answer to a certain line of Pro tablets from a well-known company beginning with A.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Or, really push the boat out with a $100 discount on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus today at Best Buy. These gorgeous 12.4-inch slates have an AMOLED display that's capable of bringing a tear to the eye of the most jaded of tech aficionados. Plus, an upgraded S-Pen and 128GB of internal storage will make sure you've got plenty of room and utility for all your casual, business, and gaming needs.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy (save $360)

You're getting a Black Type cover worth $129 by itself bundled into this awesome tablet deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy today. That means you're not only getting a great Windows tablet here, but also full laptop functionality if you choose. It's also a decent price on this spec – a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD to be precise.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB): $1,329 $999 at Best Buy (save $330)

And, you can even get the same $300 off plus Black Type cover bundle deal on this upgraded spec Surface Pro 7 too. This one's packing a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD – specs that will challenge even a Dell XPS when it comes to computing power. Recommended, especially if you're going to be using your tablet for design work or heavy tasks.

Black Friday tablet deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, 128GB: £619 £549 at Amazon (save £70)

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablet is heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday with £70 off its normal selling price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the latest release.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, 128GB: £799 £719 at Amazon (save £80)

Want the larger latest tablet from Samsung? You should opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as it sports a 12.4-inch screen with a fantastic resolution and this deal from Amazon will knock £80 off its normal price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: £349 £299 with half-price Office 365 at Currys (save up to £90)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a good, mid-range tablet that comes with a stylus. Sitting above Samsung's cheaper Tab A models but below its premium Tab S slates, this tablet has a good screen and enough processing power, so it'd be great for students or casual tablet users.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB: £199 £159 at Amazon (save £40)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB: £199 £159 at Amazon (save £40)

This is by far the cheapest Samsung tablet on sale right now from the company, and if you opt for the deal above you'll get £40 off its usual selling price. 32GB may not be enough space for everyone, but it's a top choice for those looking for the cheapest option.

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon (save £15)

Amazon's smallest Fire tablet is its only one without a HD screen, but not everyone will care about screen resolution. At this low price it's a pretty good buy though some might prefer one of the company's bigger models.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids' Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon (save £45)

This is a version of the Fire 7 designed for children, with software that censors any inappropriate material and a large, colorful protective case to make it relatively kid-proof. You can pick this up in a few different colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon (save £35)

Amazon's newest Fire tablet on sale, the HD 8 is a mid-size offering that has a HD screen but less screen real estate than its big sibling. This version of the tablet has ads in the software; the ad-free version doesn't seem to be on sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition: £139.99 £84.99 at Amazon (save £55)

If you feel your kids deserve HD viewing (or if you think you might pinch the slate from time to time) the Fire HD 8 Kids' Edition might be better than the Fire 7's alternative. It's bigger than the Fire 7 Kids' Edition but comes with the same software and protective case.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon (save £60)

This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB: £179.99 £119.99 at Amazon (save £60)

If you think you're going to be downloading loads of stuff to watch, play, read or listen to, the Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64GB storage will be the best option for you, as it has more storage space than any of its siblings. It's the priciest tablet in this list, even with the discount, but it's still more affordable than many rivals.

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £20)

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Kindle Kids Edition is £10 more expensive than the standard model right now, but it usually sits at a £30 premium. That's because you're getting a year's access to Amazon Kids+ with free access to a massive library of books, a kid-proof case, and a two year worry-free guarantee here. Plus you're getting extra features here like the vocabulary builder.

Kindle Oasis - 32GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £259.99 £199.99 at Amazon (save £60)

Want to quadruple your storage on the Kindle Oasis compared to the e-reader you've seen above? If you want 32GB of space, you can get this version that is designed to be filled with audiobooks for £60 less than a normal day.

Kindle Oasis - 32GB Wi-Fi + 4G | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £319.99 £259.99 at Amazon (save £60)

This Kindle Oasis comes with a whole 32GB of storage, and it sports 4G connectivity as well as allowing you to do download ebooks when you're away from a Wi-Fi connection. This is perfect when you've finished up that latest great book on holiday and you desperately need that next text fix.

