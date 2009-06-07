Hacker pokes fun at Apple with iTunes stunt

If you're a professional hacker it's a pretty safe bet you already have the nerve needed to keep putting one over on the big boys of the tech industry, but Norway's DVD Jon has gone a step further to rub Apple's nose in the mud.

Twenty-five-year-old Jon Lech Johansen, most famous for his role in cracking DVD encryption, appears to have saved his pennies towards taking out a commercial billboard right outside Apple's San Francisco shop.

iTunes for everyone

Nothing unusual there, except for the small matter that he's advertising his doubleTwist software that allows music players other than iPods to sync with any iTunes library - a big no-no in Apple's book.

So far, there's been no official word from Cupertino on the headline-grabbing stunt, but Tech Crunch reports that "Apple employees are currently scratching their heads" about the poster.

(Via Tech Crunch)