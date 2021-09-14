Apple may have to work alone on its electric car after failing to find a partner

Some Apple gossip is pure fantasy, but some of the hearsay has roots in the real world.

The Apple car falls into the latter category, and if a new report from Korean site mk.co.kr is accurate, the company now plans to shoulder the entire development process of the autonomous and/or electric car on its own.

The latest rumors state Apple has decided to drop its plans to partner with a legacy automaker, which would help reduce vehicle development costs and shorten the overall timeline.

The change of heart takes Apple back to its original roadmap, which was to handle all research, development, and logistics in-house.

The report clarifies, stating Apple's discussions with several automakers concluded without a partnership deal. Sources claim there were no interested parties in the auto industry.

Analysis: a tremendous undertaking, even for Apple

For analysts and armchair pundits alike have agonized over supply chain reports and cryptic leaks from alleged Apple employees on the alleged electric car.

Over that time, the speculation from arguments on whether or not an Apple car could ever become a reality into the current discussion on supply chain issues and logistics.

Developing a new car from scratch is a tremendous undertaking, even for a company as rich and powerful as Apple.

After spending the time and money to design the car, there's manufacturing, safety testing, and a boatload of regulatory hoops to jump through, so it's no surprise Apple pursued a more experienced partner to ease its entry into the auto industry.

However, on its own, Apple's ability to attract and hire the best talent, as well as market and sell its products, will go a long way toward making the car a success.

A recent Bloomberg report suggests Apple has shifted its wearable chief, Kevin Lynch, to head up 'Project Titan' - the internal name for the firm's automotive endeavor.

If accurate, it shows Apple is still serious about the automotive space as it's moved one of its most senior people into the role. Of course, the company's $200 billion war chest doesn't hurt its chances of success, either.

Via Motor1