The top Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a price tag that mirrors its larger dimensions... so you’re going to want to keep it protected.

The good news is that although it’s a brand-new phone, there are already a large selection of cases available to suit all styles and budgets.

Digging through them is tiring work, which is why we’ve saved you the effort and picked out 10 of our very favorite options.

These include super-slim clear covers, wallet cases, premium leather ones, tough ones and even some more unusual options, so there's sure to at least be one or two that catches the eye.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. Ringke Air Transparent Cover for Note 8

Almost as light as air

Colors: Clear, Rose Gold Crystal, Smoke Black | Material: TPU

Cheap

Slim and light

Only provides basic protection

Looks cheap

Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple, which is exactly what the Ringke Air Transparent Cover does. As it’s transparent you can fully see the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 through it, making it ideal for anyone who wants to show off their phone while still giving it some protection.

It’s also very thin and light, keeping the overall form and feel of your Note 8 intact, yet still offers some protection to the back and sides of your phone, even packing in cushioned corners to better defend against drops.

It won’t provide as much protection as some of the bulkier cases on this list and it doesn’t look especially high-end (being a simple piece of plastic) but it’s also cheap, so it’s a good basic option.

2. LK Luxury PU Leather Wallet Case for Note 8

Leather-like luxury at a low price

Colors: Black, Rose Gold | Material: PU leather and TPU

Full phone protection

Kickstand and card slots

A bit bulky

Not real leather

While not as luxurious as the name might suggest, the LK Luxury Wallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is impressive given its low cost.

It uses PU leather rather than the real deal, but it still looks pretty convincing. Being a wallet it provides full protection to every side of your Note 8, including the screen.

It also has space for three debit or credit cards and cash, and can even be folded out into a stand, for hands-free movie watching.

3. Ringke Air Prism Case for Note 8

Geometric glitter

Colors: Clear, Glitter Clear, Glitter Gray, Ink Black, Rose Gold Crystal, Smoke Black | Material: TPU

Geometric design

Affordable

Showy appearance won’t suit everyone

Not the most protective

Just like the Ringke case above, the Air Prism Case is a simple transparent plastic case (unless you get it in black, in which case it’s not transparent), but it has a bit more flair thanks to a geometric pattern on the back and - optionally - some rather glittery color schemes.

It’s a showy case, but one that emphasises your phone, and provides basic protection for the back and sides, all without you having to spend much money.

4. Poetic Nubuck Leather Back Case for Note 8

When a wallet isn't a wallet

Colors: Black, Brown, Navy Blue | Material: PU leather and TPU

Card slot

Interesting design

Not real leather

Your card is slightly visible

The Poetic Nubuck Leather Back Case is an interesting alternative to a wallet case, as - like a wallet - it has a card slot but there’s no front flap. Instead, the slot is on the back.

That makes is slightly less bulky, but offers less protection to the screen and leaves your card more exposed.

It’s an interesting design though, not just for putting a slot on the back but also for its combination of perforated PU leather and patterned hard shell. It’s thoughtfully designed too, with a pull-tab that makes reaching your card easy.

5. Spigen Tough Armor Case for Note 8

Built to last

Colors: Black, Deep Sea Blue, Gunmetal, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Tough

Surprisingly slim

Bland appearance

Doesn’t do much to protect the front of the phone

Spigen’s Tough Armor case is one of the more protective offerings for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It’s certified to military standards and uses air cushions for anti-shock protection.

While perhaps not quite as tough as the Urban Armor Gear Monarch further down this list it’s also not quite as chunky.

The Spigen Tough Armor also has a built-in kickstand, so you can prop your Note 8 up to watch videos, and it comes in a reasonable selection of colors.

6. fitBAG Classic Custom Tailored Sleeve

Protection some of the time, style all the time

Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Burgundy, Grey, Khaki, Red, Sand | Material: Alcantara

Doesn’t hide your phone

Quality look

Only protects your phone when not in use

A bit pricey

The fitBag Classic is a cover for anyone who doesn’t like covers. That's because it’s a sleeve, which you take your phone out of when you’re using it.

The advantage of that is you get to see, feel and use your phone as intended - the disadvantage is that any protection goes out the window the second you start doing that.

This stands out above some sleeves though in its use of suede-like Alcantara and the wide range of colors it’s available in. There’s also a microfiber lining, which gives your Note’s screen a bit of a clean.

7. Krusell Sunne Folio Wallet Case for Note 8

A premium leather wallet

Colors: Cognac, Black | Material: Leather

Real leather

Built-in stand

Expensive

Only two color choices

Most cases that look like leather are simply faux-leather of some kind, but the Krusell Sunne Folio Wallet Case is made of the real stuff, for a finish as premium as the phone it’s protecting.

That comes at a cost of course, but there’s more to this case than the material it’s made from.

It also has space for your cards and an integrated stand, and while being a wallet inevitably adds a bit of bulk, it’s as sleek and stylish as possible.

8. Samsung Alcantara Cover for Note 8

Samsung style

Colors: Black, Green, Pink, Gray | Material: Alcantara

Interesting look

Premium feel

Pricey

Basic protection

Samsung’s official Alcantara case is expensive for what’s ultimately a fairly basic case, but its use of Alcantara material gives it a soft, strong and suede-like finish that’s almost unique among smartphone cases.

It’s also well-made, as you’d expect from an official case, with a slim design that minimizes bulk, while offering reasonable protection to the front and sides of your Galaxy Note 8. Plus, it's designed to offer excellent grip, so you’re less likely to drop the phone in the first place.

9. Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case

Ultimate protection for your Note 8

Colors: Black, Crimson | Material: Polycarbonate, leather, metal and rubber

Lots of protection

Easy to grip

Expensive

Chunky

If protection is your top priority then the Urban Armor Gear Monarch is one of your best options. It offers five layers of protection, including an armor frame and shock-resistant core, top-grain leather, a polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware and impact-resistant rubber.

It also meets two different military drop test standards, has a honeycomb pattern for improved grip and comes with a ten-year warranty.

It’s quite chunky, with a rugged design and a high price tag, so this is one for those that can't put a price on peace of mind.

10. Samsung LED Wallet Cover

Clever protection

Colors: Black, Orchid Gray | Material: TBC

Lets you interact while the cover is closed

Looks good

Very expensive

Less card space than some wallets

Another official Samsung case, but this one is a bit different. It’s a wallet, so it closes over the front of the Galaxy Note 8 and has a slot for cards, but gaps in the material also let you see LED notifications and the time without opening it, so you can keep your phone fully protected more of the time.

You can even respond to calls and alarms with a swipe without opening the cover, and the LED pattern that it displays them in looks quite stylish and eye-catching.

The Samsung LED Wallet Cover is also very expensive, but that's because it's an 'official' cover. Whether it's worth the money is debatable, but it does offer all-round protection and clever features too.

11. Spigen Slim Armor CS case

Store cards and protect your phone

Colors: Gunmetal, Black, Deep Sea Blue, Orchid Gray, Rose Gold | Material: TPU and PC

Serious protection

Card storage

Added bulk

Spigen’s Slim Armor CS is an affordable way to protect your expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It combines a TPU cover with a PC back to protect it from falls, absorbing the shock. A compartment in the back will also let you carry to cards, perfect for a credit card and license.

12. AICase Luxury Translucent case

See-through folio design

Colors: Blue (other options available) | Material: Plastic

Back and front protection

Interesting design

Insecure phone slot

If you want a case that adds a bit of decoration to your Note 8, the AlCase Luxury Translucent folio case can do it. It slots the phone in, and covers the front and back. The front cover is translucent, letting some of the light from the display through so you can see notifications or the time. It can also double as a stand.

13. Otterbox Commuter case

Serious protection, Otterbox-style

Colors: Indigo Way, Ballet Way, Black | Material: Rubber and PC

Lifetime warranty

Solid protection

Bulky

Inelegant design

Otterbox makes serious cases for serious protection. The Commuter series isn’t the most insane case, but it’s also more affordable and less bulky than other Note 8 Otterbox cases. This is a great choice to keep your phone in good shape and safe from falls.