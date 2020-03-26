Xiaomi Mi 10 live stream: how to watch the Xiaomi launch event

The Xiaomi Mi 10 global launch event is tomorrow, so people who have been interested in the phone since its Chinese launch in February will soon get to see the handset re-revealed, complete with global availability and pricing.

We're expecting to see the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones, but there will likely be more shown off too, as the event is called the 'Xiaomi New Product Launch' which makes it sound like there could be more. Perhaps we'll see the Mi Band 5, the Xiaomi Mi Watch, some earbuds or new smart home kit.

While the phones have already been unveiled in China, so we know their specs and features (which you can read about here), global pricing, availability and any changes are still worth finding out.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch or 'new product launch' is set to kick off on March 27 at 2pm CET / 1PM GMT / 9AM ET / 6AM PT, and it couldn't be easier to watch.

How to watch the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live stream

You can watch the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch live stream on Xiaomi's YouTube channel, where a video has already been posted, which you can see below. It's scheduled to start one hour before the event 'officially' begins.

Don't worry, you don't need to get to your computer or phone an hour early, and whatever happens in this warm-up hour, it won't include any important product launches. The real interesting stuff will start being shown when the event properly begins.

Here you can watch the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch live stream: