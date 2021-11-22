Halo Infinite best weapons for multiplayer

Jumping into Halo Infinite multiplayer? Then you’re going to want to know which are the best weapons you should keep an eye out for on the battlefield. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

With the release of any new first-person shooter, there’s always a scramble to establish which guns (and in this case, melee weapons) are the most effective for taking your enemies down. Halo Infinite is no different, and although you’re always going to spawn with the same weapon depending on the mode you play, the field is littered with toys for you to pick up. We’re here to tell you which ones you should sprint towards first.

Ready to start ramping up those kills? Then read on for our picks of Halo Infinite’s best weapons.

VK78 Commando

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Commando is a newbie to the world of Halo Infinite, but it packs a punch. A fully automatic machine gun, it makes up for its small ammo clip with hard hits and increased accuracy. Like the legendary Battle Rifle, if you can line up your headshots, you’ll be melting your enemies with this thing. It’s great at mid-range and close-range, although it isn’t as effective from long-range, unless you have exceptional aim and recoil control.

Hydra

The early Halo Infinite meta has been dominated by players using vehicles to slay everything in their wake. The Warthog turret specifically has seen a real boost in power, making it tough to deal with. Thankfully, there’s a solution to a rampaging hog. The Hydra is like a pocket rocket launcher and can dispatch vehicles easily. With two different modes, it’s versatile in a ton of different situations. Its first mode fires straight shots that require some accuracy to be effective with; however, there’s also a lock-on mode that makes the missiles home in on enemies, making it a lifesaver in Big Team Battle - especially when vehicles start to come into play.

MK50 Sidekick

We can’t believe just how effective the MK50 Sidekick has been during the early stages of Halo Infinite. While it’s not the long-range, headshot monster it was in earlier Halo games, if you’re quick on the trigger, this thing can shred. People are generally awful at landing their shots with it as it requires a solid aim, but if you combine the Assault Rifle with it to finish off a weaker foe, you’ll start winning more and more fights. Make sure their shields are down before you switch to it, though.

BR 75 Battle Rifle

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you’re good with the Battle Rifle, you’re good at Halo Infinite. It’s as simple as that. Not only is it more effective than the Assault Rifle, but it’s also the starting weapon in Ranked Arena. If you want to climb the competitive ladder, then, you need to make sure you know your way around the “BR”. Of course, older Halo players will already know this but, for newcomers, it may take some time to get used to how the BR works. It fires in short bursts, but can knock an enemy’s shield off with three well-placed shots, leaving them open for a quick headshot. The BR is also great at long-range for polishing off enemies or those early-game long-range encounters.

Gravity Hammer

Another series’ staple, the Gravity Hammer is a weapon that strikes fear into the opposing team when used effectively. It also seems to have an increased damage range in Halo Infinite. Sure, it’s extremely cumbersome to use and, if your enemy can keep their distance you can quickly be made to look like a hapless-swinging fool. But, in a close-quarters situation, the Gravity Hammer is devastating. Your team will want to keep close tabs on when it spawns as, just like the Energy Sword, it’s a very popular and potentially game-changing weapon.

SPNKR Rocket Launcher

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Whether it’s a game of Slayer, Capture the Flag, or BTB, the SPNKR Rocket Launcher can be the difference between winning and losing. Any Halo veteran will know the art of leading your rockets or shooting them at the feet of your enemy as you hop over them from above, which will almost certainly result in a one-shot kill. The SPNKR Rocket Launcher is deadly against vehicles, which is lucky because the Warthog and Ghost can be a handful if you’re not armed appropriately. Keep an eye on the skies, as they can also deal with annoying air vehicles like the Wasp, although they’re not quite as handy as the Hydra when it comes to taking down aerial threats.

Sniper Rifle

There’s no pressure quite like being the person who picked up the Sniper Rifle. Not only have people been practicing their Halo sniping since the original Xbox controller was the size of a loaf of bread but, back in the early days of YouTube, being a great Halo sniper was a ticket to fame. In Halo Infinite, a good sniper on your team is a God-send, but they’re often few and far between. If you’re not quite getting to grips with the Sniper Rifle after some practice, then we advise not picking it up and heading to the Academy to practice until you feel more comfortable using it. It spawns much less frequently than in past games, and often with less ammo. So if you’re not getting those headshots, and prioritizing targets like the ball or flag carrier in objective-based modes, you may incur the wrath of your teammates.

Energy Sword

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Halo’s Energy Sword is a bona fide classic and beloved weapon and for good reason. While successful kills with it require getting up close and personal with enemies, if you land a hit then it’s game over for your opponent (unless they have an Overshield active). You better act fast, though, because once the Energy Sword spawns, other players will flock to it like gold dust and you’ll almost certainly have some competition to pick it up.

Skewer

We weren’t sure just how effective the Skewer would be when it was revealed, but it can be a powerful and deadly tool in the right hands. It requires a lot of accuracy and you have to lead your shots and account for bullet drop, unlike with the Sniper Rifle. There's a reason this weapon only spawns with four shots, as it can also decimate vehicles, but is hampered by long reload times. One big advantage the Skewer has over the Sniper Rifle, though, is that a body shot is a one-hit-kill. It’s well worth trying your luck with the Skewer, then.