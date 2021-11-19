Halo Infinite ranks: multiplayer ranking system explained

Halo Infinite guides (Image credit: Microsoft) Halo Infinite Season 1: everything you need to know Halo Infinite best controller settings: improve your game

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is live and free-to-play right now, following a surprise release on November 15. Halo Infinite Season 1, which developer 343 Industries is calling a beta, provides players with a full multiplayer suite of content including player customization and a battle pass.

If you’re a seasoned Halo veteran, or just looking for a challenge, then you may want to jump into Halo Infinite’s Ranked Arena mode. The Ranked Arena mode is for those who take their kill death ratio seriously, and want to see where they rank among other competitive Halo players and test their abilities against players of equal skill.

But how does the ranking system work? And what is the rank order? Read on for everything you need to know about Halo Infinite ranks as we explain the new multiplayer rank system.

How do you get a rank in Halo Infinite?

You’ll have to complete 10 qualifying matches before being given a rank based on your performance in those matches. Winning matches will give you a better chance of climbing in rank but your individual performances will also be taken into account. However, you can drop rank after too many losses.

It’s worth noting that Ranked Arena turns off the minimap, grenade hit markers, and also forces players to start with Battle Rifles instead of the Assault Rifle. Friendly fire is also turned on, as are static item spawns. The ranked playlist currently includes Slayer, Oddball, Capture the Flag and Strongholds.

Halo Infinite ranks in order

Halo Infinite’s ranking system is split up into six sections, with 31 ranks in total. Here are the ranks available from lowest to highest ranking order:

Bronze I to VI

Sliver I to VI

Gold I to VI

Platinum I to VI

Diamond I to VI

Onyx

It is not currently known if these ranks will be seasonal, or if the ranking system will expand in the future.

What’s new with Halo Infinite’s ranking system?

Unlike Halo 5: Guardians, there is no Champion rank in Halo Infinite. The top 200 players in the Onyx division would be signified by a Champion division rank, from 200 to 1.

A new addition to Ranked Arena in Halo Infinite is the ability to join an open queue or a solo/duo queue. Open queue lets you compete against a pool of players using either a controller or mouse/keyboard inputs. You can also play with a full fireteam of four players. The solo/duo queue, meanwhile, forces you to select a specific input – controller or mouse and keyboard – and is limited to one or two-player fireteams.