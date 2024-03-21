You can jump into VR gaming for cheaper than ever with these Meta Quest 2 deals in Amazon's Spring Sale

Now might be the best time to commit to VR gaming and dive into all it has to offer as the Meta Quest 2 headset has dropped to a lowest-ever price as part of Amazon's Spring Sale - and that's in both the US and the UK.
You can snap up the 128GB headset for just $199.99 at Amazon right now (was $249), and make the most of a similar discount in the UK where it's fallen to just £199.99 at Amazon UK (was £249).
These are record lowest-ever prices for both regions so this marks the literal best time to jump in and grab the VR bull by the horns.
Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals
Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was
$299 now $249 at Amazon
This $50 discount takes the excellent Meta Quest 2 headset down below the $200 mark for what we think is the first time ever. The value here is exceptional and it really is the perfect time to jump into a huge selection of VR games and apps available on the Quest platform.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-All-in-One-Wireless-VR-Headset-128GB%2F723227733%3Fathbdg%3DL1200%26adsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $249 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6473553&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3FskuId%3D6473553%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $199.99
Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£249 now £199.99 at Amazon UK
Mirroring the US discount, there's 50 quid off the Quest 2 at Amazon in the UK as well. We knew the Meta Quest 2 would become more budget friendly since the launch of its newer brethren but this is a superb price and offers so much VR bang for your buck.
Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fmeta-quest-2-128gb-all-in-one-vr-headset%2F1600642464.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Very - £199.99 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-quest-2-vr-gaming-headset-128-gb-10226485.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Currys - £199 | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7140293" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Argos - £199.99
You might be wondering whether the Meta Quest 2 is still worth buying now it's been replaced by the Meta Quest 3 - and we think it is absolutely still worth your attention and money.
It's a great piece of kit that offers plenty of games, apps, and experiences, and with its price coming down steadily - and bombastic deals like this one - it's more affordable than ever.
Our full Meta Quest 2 review covers the headset in more detail, but our main findings were that it's a comfy and lightweight headset that delivers a powerful virtual reality experience. It's easily one of the best VR headsets you can buy still - especially so at this hugely discounted price.
This is the best Meta Quest 2 deal we've seen for a while and is perfect for US and UK folks ready to try VR gaming.
