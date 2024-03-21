You can jump into VR gaming for cheaper than ever with these Meta Quest 2 deals in Amazon's Spring Sale

Now might be the best time to commit to VR gaming and dive into all it has to offer as the Meta Quest 2 headset has dropped to a lowest-ever price as part of Amazon's Spring Sale - and that's in both the US and the UK.

• Shop all Amazon Spring Sale deals

You can snap up the 128GB headset for just $199.99 at Amazon right now (was $249), and make the most of a similar discount in the UK where it's fallen to just £199.99 at Amazon UK (was £249).

These are record lowest-ever prices for both regions so this marks the literal best time to jump in and grab the VR bull by the horns.

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region, and if you're looking for more deals, check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299 now $249 at Amazon

This $50 discount takes the excellent Meta Quest 2 headset down below the $200 mark for what we think is the first time ever. The value here is exceptional and it really is the perfect time to jump into a huge selection of VR games and apps available on the Quest platform. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-All-in-One-Wireless-VR-Headset-128GB%2F723227733%3Fathbdg%3DL1200%26adsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $249 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6473553&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3FskuId%3D6473553%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $199.99

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249 now £199.99 at Amazon UK

Mirroring the US discount, there's 50 quid off the Quest 2 at Amazon in the UK as well. We knew the Meta Quest 2 would become more budget friendly since the launch of its newer brethren but this is a superb price and offers so much VR bang for your buck. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fmeta-quest-2-128gb-all-in-one-vr-headset%2F1600642464.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Very - £199.99 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-quest-2-vr-gaming-headset-128-gb-10226485.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Currys - £199 | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7140293" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Argos - £199.99

You might be wondering whether the Meta Quest 2 is still worth buying now it's been replaced by the Meta Quest 3 - and we think it is absolutely still worth your attention and money.

It's a great piece of kit that offers plenty of games, apps, and experiences, and with its price coming down steadily - and bombastic deals like this one - it's more affordable than ever.

Our full Meta Quest 2 review covers the headset in more detail, but our main findings were that it's a comfy and lightweight headset that delivers a powerful virtual reality experience. It's easily one of the best VR headsets you can buy still - especially so at this hugely discounted price.

This is the best Meta Quest 2 deal we've seen for a while and is perfect for US and UK folks ready to try VR gaming.

More Meta Quest deals

Looking for more prices on the Quest 2 or the latest deals on the Meta Quest 3? Check out the latest and lowest prices for both below.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals