Sony's latest Inzone gaming headset is easily one of its best yet, and although it's very new, it has already received a mega discount. Head over to Amazon, and you'll find it down to just £259 (was £299) in both its white and black colorways.

Now that's still a pretty penny to pay for a wireless gaming headset for most people, but I wouldn't be recommending it if it wasn't actually worth the money. With audio that our reviewer described as 'near perfect', it's a massive upgrade that 'leaves its predecessor in the dust' and raises the bar for the brand. As a result, this is comfortably one of the gaming headset deals I've seen over Amazon Spring Deal Days so far.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Sony Inzone H9 2: was £299 now £259 at Amazon This high-end Sony headset was developed in collaboration with esports team Fnatic, and is perfect for both PS5 and PC. It's stylish and lightweight, with the same drivers as the hugely popular 1000XM6 flagship music listening headphones.

Our full review of the Inzone H9 2 headset goes live later this week, but here's a little sneak peek of what our writer had to say.

He described the headset's audio quality as "near perfect" and argued that while it "isn't cheap", the high price tag is justified by the "exceptional performance".

"With an outstanding soundstage, phenomenal microphone performance, and top-tier noise cancelling, it delivers in almost every arena," he wrote.

Keep an eye out for his full thoughts soon!

