We already love the 'near perfect' audio of Sony's new Inzone gaming headset — and it's on sale right now

Designed in collaboration with esports pros

A Fnatic player wearing the Sony Inzone H9 II headset while playing Valorant.
Sony's latest Inzone gaming headset is easily one of its best yet, and although it's very new, it has already received a mega discount. Head over to Amazon, and you'll find it down to just £259 (was £299) in both its white and black colorways.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Sony Inzone H9 2
Sony Inzone H9 2: was £299 now £259 at Amazon

This high-end Sony headset was developed in collaboration with esports team Fnatic, and is perfect for both PS5 and PC. It's stylish and lightweight, with the same drivers as the hugely popular 1000XM6 flagship music listening headphones.

Sony Inzone H9 2
Sony Inzone H9 2: was $349.99 now $328 at Amazon

Those in the US can score a decent deal on the this pair too, though the saving isn't as strong as it is in the UK.

Our full review of the Inzone H9 2 headset goes live later this week, but here's a little sneak peek of what our writer had to say.

He described the headset's audio quality as "near perfect" and argued that while it "isn't cheap", the high price tag is justified by the "exceptional performance".

"With an outstanding soundstage, phenomenal microphone performance, and top-tier noise cancelling, it delivers in almost every arena," he wrote.

Keep an eye out for his full thoughts soon!

