This Prime Day deal has seen $70 slashed off this racing wheel and headset bundle

For anyone who loves driving games like Gran Turismo 7 and F1 24, this is the kind of bargain you can’t miss. You can currently get the Logitech G29 Driving Force with the ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Headset bundle at Walmart for $229.99 (was $299.99) – that’s a huge $70 off its original price.

This is a fantastic price for this bundle and, as far as we’ve found, its lowest ever price. While it was still in stock there, the cheapest Amazon ever sold this bundle for was $237.04. And while there are some better prices on the wheel alone – you can buy the Logitech G29 Driving Force for $199.99 at Best Buy and $189.99 at Amazon – once you consider the fact you’ll can currently still only buy the ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 at Amazon for $48 (was $59.99), this is definitely the best bargain you’ll find.

Today's best Logitech G29 Driving Force deal

Logitech G29 Driving Force with the ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 bundle: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Walmart

Given its hefty 23% price cut, this racing wheel and headset combo is pretty attractive already. But the Logitech G29 Driving Force also offers Force Feedback to simulate the feel of your tires as you steer and drift, while the pressure sensitive pedals give a much more precise response. And the ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 rocks custom-tuned 32mm dynamic drivers in each ear and a fllip-to-mute integrated boom mic. UK price: Amazon - £256.98 (was £313.99)

The Logitech G29 Driving Force is certainly a good choice if you’re wanting to bring your racing games to life. Not only does the aforementioned Force Feedback recreate the feeling of the road in the wheel but its 900-degree rotation allows you to use realistic hand-over-hand steering for wide turns. Those pressure-sensitive pedals come with adjustable faces for customizable levels of control and steel shifter paddles put gear-shifting right at your fingertips.

Meanwhile, ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 will help you keep your head in the cockpit during races. Its 32mm drivers ensure you’ll be able to hear both your teammates and the roar of your car on the road. And the 6.0mm unidirectional mic will pick up everything you say – unless you want some privacy, then you can just flick it away to mute its audio.

