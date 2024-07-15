The excellent PS5 HD Camera has a massive third off in this limited time pre-Prime Day deal
The PlayStation HD Camera has been slashed $18 to near its lowest price ever.
Looking to add a camera to your PS5 to improve your streaming setup? Then you’re in luck: you can currently buy the Playstation HD Camera at Amazon for $41.30 (was $59.99), a massive discount that takes it almost down to its lowest ever price.
As Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is an excellent discount. This PS5 accessory has only ever been cheaper than this once before, hitting $39.99 way back in August 2021. Since then it’s only been reduced a handful of times. And Amazon’s price is currently much better than at other major retailers, with Best Buy charging the full retail price and Walmart currently only giving it an $8 discount.
Today's best PlayStation HD Camera deal
PlayStation HD Camera: was $59.99 now $41.30 at Amazon
An absolute bargain if you’re looking to add streaming functionality to your Playstation 5. This limited time deal has seen the PS5 accessory reduced by a massive $18.69, hitting its second best ever price. Not bad given the camera rocks dual wide-angle lenses capable of capturing 1080p and its adjustable stand makes it super-easy to film gaming videos at the press of a button.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $51.97
UK price: Amazon - £35.64 (was £50.48)
Given it’s an official Sony Playstation 5 accessory, it’s not surprising that the PlayStation HD Camera seamlessly integrates with the console itself. Press the Create button on your DualSense controller and it will start recording you in crisp HD. Additionally, adding yourself to gameplay footage is a piece of cake: when adding yourself into footage using picture-in-picture mode, you can either crop the background or remove it entirely using a green screen.
Additionally, it’s really easy to make sure you’re perfectly framed, even if you get slightly over-animated during Twitch sessions. Those two wide-angle lenses will capture a much broader view of your gaming setup, while the adjustable stand makes it much easier to position yourself at the center of the footage.
Want to pick up even more accessories for your Playstation 5? Then make sure you check out our Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals guide for all of the latest offers. And our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub will keep you abreast of all the best gaming offers out there, from games to controllers.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.