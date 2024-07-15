The excellent PS5 HD Camera has a massive third off in this limited time pre-Prime Day deal

Looking to add a camera to your PS5 to improve your streaming setup? Then you’re in luck: you can currently buy the Playstation HD Camera at Amazon for $41.30 (was $59.99), a massive discount that takes it almost down to its lowest ever price.

As Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is an excellent discount. This PS5 accessory has only ever been cheaper than this once before, hitting $39.99 way back in August 2021. Since then it’s only been reduced a handful of times. And Amazon’s price is currently much better than at other major retailers, with Best Buy charging the full retail price and Walmart currently only giving it an $8 discount.

Today's best PlayStation HD Camera deal

Given it’s an official Sony Playstation 5 accessory, it’s not surprising that the PlayStation HD Camera seamlessly integrates with the console itself. Press the Create button on your DualSense controller and it will start recording you in crisp HD. Additionally, adding yourself to gameplay footage is a piece of cake: when adding yourself into footage using picture-in-picture mode, you can either crop the background or remove it entirely using a green screen.

Additionally, it’s really easy to make sure you’re perfectly framed, even if you get slightly over-animated during Twitch sessions. Those two wide-angle lenses will capture a much broader view of your gaming setup, while the adjustable stand makes it much easier to position yourself at the center of the footage.

