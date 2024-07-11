One of the best Xbox pro controllers has hit its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for a great deal on a pro-level Xbox controller, you don’t need to look any further. This Prime Day, you can buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra at Amazon for £139 (was £179.99), which is a bargain price for such a feature-packed controller.

Not only is this a whopping 40% off the controller’s release price, but that’s also its lowest price to date, making it a seriously good saving. And given the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra was only released this January, it’s remarkable seeing it get such a generous discount already. For such a premium-level product, this is a great deal and should be a shoo-in for anyone on the hunt for the best Amazon Prime Day deals for Xbox and other gaming accessories.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was £179.99 now £139 at Amazon

Given Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra for £40 off its original price, this really is an unmissable deal. It offers seriously pro-level features for Xbox gamers – and PC gamers to boot – including lag-free wireless connectivity, customizable button mapping, full-color display, and 30-hour battery life. This means you're getting a seriously high-end pad for comparatively little spend.

As we described in our Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review, this can stand shoulder to shoulder alongside the best Xbox Series X controllers. It’s crammed with premium-level features that will give you much better control over your game-playing experience. Its innovative color display is unlike anything else on the market, letting you tweak a whole bunch of settings directly from the pad, including remapping buttons, setting trigger and thumbstick dead zones, and changing vibration strength.

On top of this, the Stealth Ultra’s Hall-effect thumbsticks mean stick-drift – a problem that has plagued Xbox pads in the past – is no longer a problem. Meanwhile, the controller has deliciously tactile mechanical buttons and four assignable rear buttons that you can assign to in-game controls or system-level settings. And it looks gorgeous, its grooved design and subtle RGB lighting will make it a great addition to your gaming setup – especially at this price.

