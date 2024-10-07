I didn't see this coming: the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller just hit a staggeringly low price ahead of Prime Day

Now this isn't one to miss if you're in the market for a cheap Xbox or PC controller; the original Razer Wolverine Ultimate just hit a surprising record-low price right before October's Prime Day sales.

Right now, you can purchase the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller for $39.99 (was $68.94). That's near enough a $30 saving (from Amazon's latest list price) on a controller that might be from the last-gen of gaming, but has aged well and still maintains a healthy amount of popularity among Xbox and PC players. This is a fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal that you should absolutely consider checking out if you want to save big on a quality gamepad.



Originally released in 2017, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate has since been iterated on by succeeding gamepads. However, with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S compatibility (as well as Xbox One and PC), this original model is still a fantastic choice if you're looking for a cheap and feature-rich controller.

Today's best Razer Xbox controller deal

Razer Wolverine Ultimate: was $68.94 now $39.99 at Amazon

A super impressive discount that seems to have come out of nowhere, we highly recommend the Razer Wolverine Ultimate despite its age thanks to forward-thinking features like on-board mic controls, six remappable buttons, and a lovely strip of RGB lighting.

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is certainly a bit long in the tooth in 2024, having been succeeded by both the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro and the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro - the latter of which I consider to be one of the best Xbox controllers on the market today.

That doesn't mean this original Ultimate model isn't worth checking out. For one, it's much cheaper than both even outside of this discount. And for 2017, it was an incredibly forward-thinking controller, featuring then-rare additions like six remappable buttons, on-board microphone controls, RGB lighting, and interchangeable thumbsticks - all features we take for granted on many of the best PC controllers of today.

