From 2TB microSD to ultra-cheap USB Flash drive: these are the 9 storage deals I recommend for October Prime Day

Storage - be it SSD, hard drive, microSD or Flash storage - is the one thing that one can never get enough of. From video files spanning TBs to multi-GB games and photos that eat up the Megabytes, I’ve curated a list that should cater for most storage needs (ping me if I missed something). With a few hours left before the end of Prime Day October 2024, now is the time to check out 9 great deals before prices go up again.

Today's best storage deals

Kingston EX900 Plus 2TB PCIe SSD: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

This 2TB PCIe internal SSD is all you need to store your big files fast and with a small price tag. With a 5-year warranty, the EX900 is another must-buy deal.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: Was $264.99 Now $139.99 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best SSD on the market and the 990 Pro is no different. It is only a PCIe 4.0 model, but its overall performance and versatility will make it a win for gamers, creatives and professionals.

Seagate Portable 2TB portable HDD: Was $69.99 Now $64.99 at Amazon

Own a PC? Then check out this superb 2TB external HDD - it comes with a 2-year warranty and is one of the cheapest portable hard drives with this capacity. A stunning bargain especially as it comes with backup software and password protection.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD: Was $284.99 Now $177.62 at Amazon

The T7 is Samsung’s top selling portable SSD on Amazon thanks to its great performance and superb pricing. With a USB Type-C connector and IP68 rating, it’s ready to transfer your data under all conditions - grab it now while you can.

Western Digital 20TB desktop hard drive: Was $505.99 Now $265.99 at Amazon

If you are looking to store a huge amount of large files, such as photos or videos, then the WD 20TB external hard drive should be high on your list. It is compact, has plenty of storage capacity and is as affordable as it gets. Plus, it is backed by a big brand.

Kingston XS1000 2TB external SSD: was $139.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

This 2TB portable SSD is all you need to store your big files fast and without worry. With a 5-year warranty a tiny, pocket-friendly form factor and an equally small price tag, the XS1000 is my must-buy deal.

Teamgroup 2TB microSD card with lifetime warranty: was $249.99 now $184.99 at Newegg

I like the lifetime warranty and the price, which is cheap for a 2TB, a capacity that was until recently unimaginable. Great for shooting 4K movies or expanding the capacity of your devices without breaking the bank.

Silicon Power 1TB microSD card: Was $62.97 Now $58.97 at Amazon

Silicon Power tops our best MicroSD card guide. It also achieves the cheapest per TB cost of any genuine memory card on the market. There's simply no one more affordable right now, despite the global rise in prices.

WD Elements Portable 6TB portable hard drive: Was $174.99 now $152.99 at Western Digital

If you want the most spacious external HDD that can run on USB, then Western Digital is where you will find the best deal for a 6TB hard drive this Amazon Prime Day. I absolutely love the fact that you can get a data recovery plan for less than a tenner.

