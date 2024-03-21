Forget the DualSense Edge - save over £45 on one of the best PS5 controllers in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days

We consider the Victrix Pro BFG to be one of the best PS5 controllers on the market right now and a worthy alternative to the much pricier DualSense Edge. Although we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the controller at its full retail price, it’s currently on sale for just £131.99 (was £179.99) at Amazon as part of the ongoing Spring Deal Days sales event making it an even more tempting proposition.

• Shop all Amazon Spring Sale deals

Although this is not the lowest-ever price we have ever seen on the controller, it's a steep saving of £48 and the lowest price that we have seen so far this year. If you're searching for other gaming deals, be sure to visit our full Amazon Spring Sale hub for a hand-picked selection of the greatest deals right now. Don't worry if you're not in the UK either, simply scroll down for some of the best deals in your region.

Today's best PS5 pro controller deal

Victrix Pro BFG: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FVictrix-ProCon-BFG-Wireless-Controller%2Fdp%2FB0B9LDPXBF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £179.99 now £131.99 at Amazon

The Victrix Pro BFG is a fantastic alternative to the DualSense Edge if you're searching for a high-end, feature-rich wireless controller for PS5. This isn't quite the biggest discount that we have ever seen on the peripheral, but this £48 saving is the best offer so far this year and the perfect way to secure a brilliant controller for less. Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/3182578" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Argos - £159.99 | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fvictrix-pro-bfg-ps5-controller-2896129" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Game - £179.99

We awarded this controller a glowing four out of five stars in our Victrix Pro BFG review, where we highlighted its top-notch build quality and long battery life. We were also big fans of its modular design, which allows you to change the position of the thumbsticks and buttons using an included hex screwdriver. This means that you can customize the layout to your liking, even swapping over to an asymmetrical thumbstick layout like the Xbox Wireless Controller if you prefer.

An optional fighting game module, which adjusts the layout to be more compatible with some of the best fighting games, is even included in the box alongside alternate thumbsticks gates. Like other premium controllers, the Victix Pro BFG also features four mappable rear buttons, a set of alternate thumbsticks, and adjustable trigger locks. The controller is fully compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC out of the box.

More Victrix Pro BFG deals

Looking for more Victrix Pro BFG deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals