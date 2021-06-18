SteelSeries Prime Wireless review

Despite offering only one way of wireless connection and light learning curve for driverless adjustments, the SteelSeries Prime Wireless gaming mouse offers everything from great performance to excellent battery life.

Two-minute review

Wireless esports gaming mice that don’t absolutely break the bank normally sit somewhere around $150 - $100. SteelSeries’ $129 (£139, AU$167) priced Prime Wireless joins the HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse, Logitech G Pro X, Asus ROG Chakram and even the similarly priced Razer Deathadder V2 Pro in a highly competitive segment. Standing on its own, there’s much to appreciate with the wire-free mouse.

Like the rest of the SteelSeries Prime mouse lineup, the Prime Wireless features Prestige OM switches, TrueMove Air censor and textured matte finish around its “battle tested” form factor. The wire-free edition is the heaviest of the bunch at 80g while offering a Quantum 2.0 connectivity via USB-C dongle alongside a 100 hour battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

The SteelSeries Prime Wireless also provides a wonderful gaming performance with comfort levels that never let up regardless of game session length. Be mindful that the wire-free mouse also inherits a few problems including the lack of dedicated CPI Adjustment buttons and on-mouse profile switching.

Of course, those problems are easier to digest on the SteelSeries Prime+ thanks to the awesome OLED display placed on the undercarriage. Like the base Prime, the Prime Wireless utilizes a combination of an undercarriage button and scroll wheel which takes a bit of getting used to. On the wireless front, the battery life is phenomenal and even better with the 15 minute quick charge providing 40 hours of gameplay. This does come at the cost of connectivity options, which means no Bluetooth connection and the charging port seems to only fit the USB-C cord in the box. Beyond performance and comfort, the Prime Wireless is a shoo-in for gamers looking for a wireless gaming mouse with no frills and extraordinary battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s fairly difficult to distinguish between the Prime, Prime+ and Prime Wireless as the design language doesn’t deviate much. That’s a good thing: the sleek supercar look makes the line one of the most attractive series of mice on the market. The solid black colorway features a matte finish with the standard SteelSeries logo sitting on the palm rest.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the scroll wheel with customizable lighting really serves as a prominent accent. The bottom of the mouse has an on/off single slider and button for making adjustments to CPI and polling rate. In the front is the USB-C port that unfortunately seems to fit most with cord packaged in as other ones wouldn’t fit. Those who like to keep USB-C cables connected for times like these may be a bit disappointed.

(Image credit: Future)

With palms resting on the Prime Wireless, it sits closer to the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro in weight. This places it more in the center between the lighter Logitech G Pro X and the heavier Asus ROG Chakram. Feeling wise, the Prime Wireless doesn’t feel weightless enough to easily break yet it's still plenty maneuverable. Add the TrueMove Air sensor and 100 percent virgin grade teflon glide skates into the mix and cursor movement becomes silky smooth. Fast-paced shooters like Doom Eternal and Necromunda Hired Gun (bugs included) handle well on the Prime Wireless.

Sans semi-cumbersome adjustments due to the lack of a CPI button, more methodical shooters like Rainbow Six: Siege and Metro Exodus feel just as good. Clicks present the same premium performance due to the Prestige OM switches. Rated for 100 million clicks, the switches deliver clicks that are precise, tactile and strong. Moving past the driverless options, the best way to make adjustments on everything from scroll wheel color and battery saver settings to CPI can be customized on the SteelSeries GG app.

Wireless implementation is impressive – the connection is strong and never shutters or pauses thanks to the Quantum 2.0 connection via USB-C. Even stronger is the splendid battery life. On a single charge, battery life is around 100 hours. We still haven’t had to charge it at all beyond the initial first charge, which didn’t take long. And, even when it does need to charge, due to fast charging, 15 minutes of charge provides 40 hours of gameplay.

Fans of the Prime series mouse in need of a wireless option know exactly what to expect here. Though the Prime Wireless doesn’t match the feature set of other choices like the highly rated Razer Deathadder V2 Pro or Logitech G Pro X, it does exceed both in average battery life. That doesn’t speak to the admirable gaming performance as well. The latest wireless mouse from SteelSeries is respectable all around.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want a wireless mouse that’ll provide quality comfort and build

Similar to the Prime+ and basic Prime, the Prime Wireless manages to maintain the same build and comfort as its siblings but wire-free.

You require some serious performance

Cursor movement is smooth and clicks feel highly responsive.

You need some phenomenal battery life

Offering around 100 hours on a single charge is one thing. Being able to get 40 hours from 15 minutes of charging is another.

Don’t buy it if...

You want some wire-free connectivity choices

Bluetooth isn’t supported which could be a problem for users looking for a gaming mouse with more connectivity options.

You need multiple in-mouse profile selection

The Prime Wireless doesn’t feature individual profile selections so those looking to have set-ups for different games are going to be disappointed.

You require better driverless mouse adjustment options

Not having dedicated CPI buttons is a bummer but the driverless adjustment solutions somewhat help.