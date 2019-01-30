Hide.me VPN review

This is a capable VPN boasting some of the best expert-level configuration options we've seen anyway, but it isn't cheap if you need unlimited data.

EVenture Limited subsidiary Hide.me is a Malaysia-based company which has been providing free and commercial VPN services since 2011.

Hide.me's network is relatively small, with just 160+ servers in 34+ countries, but otherwise there are a lot of features here.

Wide protocol support includes PPTP, L2TP/IPsec, SoftEther, SSTP, OpenVPN and IKEv2; there's protection against DNS, IP and even IPv6 leaks; port forwarding is available if you need it; the service can be used on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Routers, Consoles and Smart TVs, you can connect up to five devices simultaneously, and there's 24/7 live chat support if you run into problems.

Want to try Hide.me? Check out the website here

Hide.me's free plan offers a reasonable 2GB data a month if you register with your email address, 500MB if you don't, but you only get access to five locations (USA, Canada, Netherlands, and two in Singapore), and there's support for connecting just one device at a time.

The Plus plan lists the data limit to 75GB a month and still allows only one simultaneous connection. It's arguably a little expensive at $10 a month, or $5 on the annual plan, when some cheaper VPNs have no bandwidth limits at all.

The Premium plan offers unlimited data transfer and lifts the simultaneous connection limit to five. But it's even more expensive at a chunky $20 a month billed monthly, or $10 on the annual plan. Even the premium ExpressVPN is cheaper at $8.32, and Private Internet Access charges as little as $2.91 on its two-year plan.

Payment options are good, at least, including Bitcoin, PayPal and many other providers, along with credit cards.

There's also a 14-day refund, though it has an unexpected restriction - it won't apply if you have "consumed a significant amount of your transfer data." The company doesn't say what a 'significant amount' might be, which means the policy isn't nearly as clear as we would like.

Privacy

Hide.me has a strict "no logging, ever" policy, the company claims, saying: "Logs can easily link actions back to you, and some VPN providers pass these onto law officials when told to do so. We can't, as we don't have any. Simple."

The Privacy Policy goes on to rule out both activity and session logging, explaining that: "We do NOT keep logs of your VPN sessions, browsing behavior, websites you visit, or any activity related to your VPN connection. In addition, we NEVER store VPN connection logs and timestamps that match your incoming and outgoing IP address or session duration."

Hide.me does keep a running total of data transfer usage, but that's no surprise for a service where some plans have bandwidth limits. It also keeps your email address, but that's to be expected, too.

There's no sharing of data with third parties. The company does use Google Analytics on its website, but even there points out that "to enhance your anonymity, Hide.me have opted to only allow Google to collect only a portion of the IP address".

Hide.me does say that it will comply with court orders received by recognized legal authorities with jurisdiction over them. But as this is a Malaysian company, that may not apply very often, and even when it does the logs won't show very much.

Apps

Hide.me's PC client is simple and straightforward. You're able to connect to the best server with a click, the list of alternative servers (countries, expandable to cities in some cases) is one more click away, and status information about your current IP address and location is always visible.

The server list doesn't provide any ping times or load information to help you judge performance. A Search box makes it easy to find locations by name, though, and a Favorites system enables grouping your most commonly-used servers together for speedier access later.

The Settings dialog is also very well-judged. The opening tab displays the main application and connection settings (Launch on startup, remember selected location, reconnect automatically, prevent DNS leaks). Experts get far more low-level control than with most of the competition, including customizable DNS servers, MTU tweaks, and UDP/TCP and port choices for OpenVPN.

The advanced features continue, everywhere you look. For example, split tunneling support enables defining which apps should use the VPN, and which will use your regular connection. And the client doesn't just have a single on/off Kill switch setting to define what happens if the connection drops. It can also run custom scripts when the connection drops, and gives so much control that you can even define if they're run as the current user, or an administrator.

Even Hide.Me's system tray icon is super-charged. Right-click most VPN tray icons and you'll get 'show' and 'exit' options; here, you can connect to the default server, select any of the others, browse your favourites, close the current connection, and open the settings box, too.

The only small issue we noticed is that there's no desktop notification to tell you when the system connects or disconnects. It's important users know exactly when they're protected, so we prefer apps which make this very clear, but it's also not the biggest of deals. Just watch the interface for the few seconds Hide.Me takes to connect and you'll be ready to go.

There's way more power than we've seen almost anywhere else, but you generally won't see it unless you go looking, and Hide.me also has plenty to offer novice users. Running into problems, for instance? No need to head off to the website, or log into some web dashboard - you're able to raise a support ticket from within the client interface.

Netflix

Most VPNs claim they can help you access geoblocked website, and Hide.me is no exception, with the website promising that you'll 'avoid annoying censorship.'

This wasn't the case with BBC iPlayer. The website suggests Hide.me should be able to unblock it, but this didn't work for us, and all three of the UK servers left us looking at a 'this content is not available in your location' error.

The story improved when we switched to the US, and were immediately able to access US-only YouTube content.

Best of all, Hide.Me even managed to penetrate Netflix's high-powered VPN-blocking technologies, and allowed us to stream US Netflix shows without any difficulty.

Performance

Our Hide.me speed tests got off to a reasonable start, with European locations averaging a very usable 50Mbps.

USA speeds were a little below average at around 25-30Mbps, although that's still more than enough for regular browsing or streaming.

Performance tailed off even more as we went long-distance, with Singapore barely managing 6-8Mbps, but even that is enough for emails and basic browsing.

Hide.me passed our privacy tests, too, hiding our IP, blocking DNS leaks, and properly cloaking our online activities at all times.

Final verdict

Hide.me is a solid, reliable and highly configurable service, especially if you can live with the Plus plan's 75GB data cap. If you need unlimited data then it becomes a little expensive, and you might want to look elsewhere.