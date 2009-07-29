BenQ E2200HD review

As a low-end value monitor, we have few complaints, but it is easily bettered

The BenQ E2200HD is a very affordable monitor and represents great value for money. As well as being one of the cheapest choices available, it also delivers an impressive 21.5-inch display with more than enough connection options for most users.

The look of the monitor is very much that of an office machine, with a black and silver finish and a rather square and ugly stand. On the plus side, the stand allows for vertical angling, so you can pitch the screen to suit your eyeline better.

The power button sits on the front of the unit, with menu controls hidden away on the side. The buttons are rather old-fashioned in design and have a solid click as you activate them.

Overall, this monitor isn't as stylish as the HP W2448HC or Samsung SyncMaster P2070, for example, and clearly values function over form.

However, what the E2200HD lacks in style, it more than makes up for in terms of usability. Intended for viewing movies as much as it is for work purposes, you'll find that, along with the standard VGA and DVI ports, BenQ has also added an HDMI connection, so you'll easily be able to send HD content to the panel.

With a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, this means you'll be able to make the most of the Blu-ray drive in your laptop, should you have one, and enjoy high-definition (HD) movies in all their glory.

During testing, we found this monitor to be easy to set up, and the auto settings mode matched our test laptop instantly. With a 300 cd/m2 brightness, we found the screen to be very sharp when running word processing and internet-browsing tools. The 1000:1 contrast ratio also means there is a fair degree of colour depth on offer when watching movies.

While the BenQ E2200HD is very much an entry-level device in terms of style and pricing, we nevertheless found it to be a good all-round monitor. Sure, it's better suited to office use than for full home entertainment in the living room, but image quality is more than acceptable.

