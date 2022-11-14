Mio MiVue 818 Review review

Aside from the lack of a microSD card to get you started, the Mio MiVue 818 is a cracking new dash cam option. The bulbous design manages to pack in plenty of tech, all of which is supplemented by a decent app. On top of that, the image quality of the resulting footage captured by the Mio MiVue 818 is generally excellent, with the added benefit of night vision enhancement.

Two-minute review

The Mio MiVue 818 is

The Mio MiVue 818 is another one of several models available from this manufacturer. Needless to say then, Mio has the format just about right although the MiVue 818 is a slightly unusual shape, especially compared to some slender and slimline rivals found in our guide to the best dash cams.

In fact, it’s got quite a bulbous casing, presumably to house all of the technical gubbins hidden inside. Still, this form factor is actually quite agreeable once you’ve got it into position on your dash. This is done using a bracket that’s included with the usual sticky pad, which can be very hard to shift again if you don't get it right first time.

In its box, the Mio MiVue packs pretty much everything you need for high-quality dash cam recording, and all for a pretty competitive price tag.

There’s Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the all-important GPS for adding precise data detail to your footage, so you get a comprehensive overview of any incidents that need to be retained. There’s also a lengthy power cable that slots into your 12V charging port. Sadly, there's no microSD card, which can niggle if you want to get set up and don't have one spare.

Still, with that slotted into the side of the camera, you can get into the straightforward setup process. This is refreshingly simple, with a few minor adjustments needed if you want the display to show in another language or change things like speed measurements from 'km' to 'mph' or vice versa. A glossy fold-out sheet offers your quick-start guide details, but there’s not too much to get your head around. Mio does have an accompanying app if you want to share or distribute clips, but you can just record straight to the card.

This recording process follows the norm and works on a loop, so be sure to take anything off that you need before it gets overwritten. If you’ve had a prang, this is the likely first thing you’d do anyway. Alternatively, pick up a very large microSD card and reduce the risk of inadvertently losing any important footage.

The Mio MiVue 818 certainly impresses in the footage department. There’s 2K 1440p video content captured via a 140-degree wide-angle lens. This means you get plenty of detail into the resulting footage. Full HD 1080P video at 60fps means that the results are crisp, clear, and thanks to the solid mounting solution, rock steady, too.

The f/1.8 aperture works well when faced with challenging conditions too, such as harsh light and for picking out number plates at dusk. The 2.7-inch display delivers a solid preview of proceedings, while a built-in microphone and speaker combo cover the audio side of things should you need it.

As you’d expect, the Mio MiVue 818 delivers extra features if you install the app on your smartphone and configure the Wi-Fi functionality. This allows for quick and easy backup as well as over-the-air updates too, which is handy for keeping your unit up to date. You can also tap into the power tools offered by GPS, with something like 'Find My Parked Car' proving a bonus if you're hopeless in crowded car parks and have no idea where you’ve left your wheels.

Elsewhere, there's handy functionality that makes life easier, like the 'Average Speedcam Alert', which is self-explanatory. Another neat little trick is that the Mio MiVue 818 will tell you, in a very unassuming manner, to turn off your lights if you’ve parked up and still have them on. More importantly, there are some really useful tools, such as a smart parking mode where the built-in sensors can detect motion near the front of your car. This comes thanks to the three-axis G-sensor built into the camera, which makes it really good at detecting anything untoward.

For the price point, Mio has done an excellent job by topping it all off with a selection of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These include the likes of Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning System, Cruise Control Reminder, Fatigue Alert, and HUD Display Mode. Not forgetting those nudges about your headlights, too. The camera can also assist you in saving the planet with an Eco drive indicator, which flags up when you’re driving most efficiently.

Should I buy the Mio MiVue 818?

Buy it if...

You want quick and easy dash camera recording

There's no need for hard-wiring. Simply plug the Mio MiVue 818 into your 12V socket and you’re in business.

You want lots of extras

The Mio MiVue 818 comes packed with cool features and functions, including lots of driver aids that some rival models either lack or charge extra for.

Crisp and clear footage is essential

We’ve got no grumbles about the quality of the video and the Mio MiVue 818 works just as well at night as it does during the day.

Don't buy if...

You’re not bothered about additional features

If you want a simple dash cam solution the Mio MiVue 818 is very straightforward to use but it comes fully loaded.

You want a hard-wired dash cam model

The Mio MiVue 818 is a plug-and-go unit, which means you’ll need to spend time hiding those connecting cables.

You don't have any memory cards

Slightly stingily, the MiVue 818 doesn't include a memory card in the box – and there’s no internal memory in the dash cam unit either.