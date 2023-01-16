LiteLock X1 review: Heavy duty extra strength D-lock

The LiteLock X1 is a premium-priced D-lock design lock, which is suitable for most bike types just as long as you don’t need lots of reach. The dimensions are practical enough so it can reach around your wheel or frame and something else too. That high-end price tag likely comes as a result of having a layer of Barronium in the construction, which the manufacturers claim will give bike thieves and their angle grinders a very hard time. There’s a rubberized coating and weatherproof lock cover too, which along with the two keys makes this D-lock the perfect package.

The LiteLock X1 is a conventional D-lock design with a detachable section that comes complete with a barrel lock and two keys. There’s a difference with this entry into our best bike locks though, in that it boasts an additional layer of Barronium, which is fused with the inner high-tensile steel core to produce a result that’s tricky for angle grinders to get through.

It weighs in at 1.kg so whilst the LiteLock X1 isn’t the lightest bike lock on the market, it is undeniably sturdy. There is a useful LiteLock Twist + Go mount supplied with the lock too, which means that you can mount it to your bike frame and not need to lug it around.

Everything works a treat, the rubberised cover over the entry point for the key provides weatherproofing and it’s suited to most makes of bike.

LiteLock X1: Price and availability

The LiteLock X1 (opens in new tab) is a recent arrival to the bike lock marketplace and is available to buy right now. It currently comes with an RRP of £149.99 and can be purchased direct from the manufacturers or from online outlets such as Amazon.

There’s also a LiteLock X3 (opens in new tab) model too, which has an RRP of £279.99 and the extra cost covers an even sturdier locking mechanism if you think you’ll be needing it.

LiteLock X1: Design

Rubberized covering

Weatherproof lock insert

Mounting bracket

Buying the right bike lock can be more tricky than it appears, especially now that there are so many cycles out there with many different frame, wheel and tyre designs. Mountain bikes, for example, with their thick tyres can prove a challenge, but if you’ve got a conventional bike a good old D-lock design can work a treat. That’s where the LiteLock X1 proves its worth, with a standard look but with a few tricks up its sleeve in the construction and use of materials, including a special ‘Barronium’ composite metal layer as part of the construction.

The first thing you notice about the LiteLock X1 is just how well it’s been made. This is a British company and there’s an almost handmade quality to the construction. There are also some neat design flourishes, with the most practical aspect being the rubberised cover where you insert the key into the lock. This area is always the first to start sticking after the weather has done its work, along with the inserts onto the D section as well.

However, the design here suggests that the LiteLock should be pretty good at fending off the elements over time. There’s a nice rubberised-feeling finish on the metal too, which means you won’t scratch or scuff your bike frame during use. It’s a nice touch.

The twist-and-go mount adds to the appeal, allowing you to mount the lock onto your bike so you don’t have to worry about it. At a fairly light 1.7kgs, you can easily slip it into a backpack if you need to.

LiteLock X1: Features

Weatherproof cylinder lock

Eco-rubber covering

Two keys

The main selling point of the LiteLock X1 would appear to be its additional layer of Litelock’s composite Barronium in the construction. The manufacturers reckon this makes the lock up to 15 times harder to get through using an angle grinder, although we didn’t take a grinder to this testing unit.

Slowing down a bike thief with this sort of tactic is often enough to put them off altogether, so this definitely adds value even though we were reluctant to try chopping it up ourselves.

At 101mm by 196mm, if you need or prefer extra length with your locks, the X1 might offer a little too much constraint. Once you’ve got the lock around the bike and anything else like a lamppost the fit is snug, but thankfully the eco-rubber soft coating on the metal means that it doesn’t scratch things. That’s a real boon compared to some models of lock that can ruin prized paintwork and other finishes.

The other main part of the design is the cylinder lock itself, which comes with two keys and ART4 security accreditation, which means it has been given the thumbs up by those who know how a great bike lock works. The mechanism itself feels nicely engineered, is easy to lock and unlock while the overall feeling when the two elements are clasped together is one of ruggedness. It’s a chunky, reassuring setup.

Litelock X1: Performance

Easy and efficient lock access

Non-scratch finish proves its worth

Lock holder is handy

During day-to-day use the LiteLock X1 proves to be a dependable lock with a real practical edge, especially with the rubberized coating and cover over the key entry point. The latter aspect also makes it really useful in wintertime, when hard frosts and moisture ingress can often mean many barrel locks get frozen tight if they’re outside for the night.

The LiteLock X1 is also very easy to use, with a good, solid action when it comes to joining the two sections together. That rubberised covering on the lock itself is welcome too, as it really does help to avoid marking paintwork and other people’s property if you’re hooking up to a gatepost or similar. Although the lock isn’t the lightest out there it is still reasonable portable. You’ll find it even more convenient if you opt to fit the lock holder to your bike frame too.

Buy it if...

You want to get tough on bike criminals

The LiteLock X1 features a Barronium layer designed to see off angle grinders and hacksaws.

You want to fend off the elements

This model sports a weather key insert and a rubberised finish, which will help prevent corrosion.

You want to protect your bike

You’re keen to get a lock that doesn’t end up scratching and scuffing your paintwork every time you lock and unlock it.

Don't buy it if...

You want something more flexible

A cord, cable or telescopic bike lock might be a better alternative if you’re not keen on the restrictions that come with a D-lock design.

Weight is an issue

The LiteLock X1 isn’t overly heavy, but you’ll know you’ve got it if you need to carry it in a bag rather than on the bike itself.

You’re hopeless with keys

This is a D-lock design that comes with a barrel needing either one of two keys to open it, so a combination model might be a better option.

First reviewed: December 2022