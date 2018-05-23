HTC U12 Plus review

This is a tremendously pretty, well-crafted and capable phone, offering nearly all the top features we like in high-end smartphones (wireless charging aside). The audio quality is incredible, the camera decent and the screen good enough - but there's little here to really wow.

Previewing an HTC flagship phone is so infuriating. It’s always the same thing: a handset that offers an impressive spec sheet, many of the right elements that mean it should be vying for a place with Samsung or Apple at the top of the tree.

The HTC U12 Plus is a phone that does just that: impresses greatly in places, but doesn’t stick its head above the parapet in any meaningful way… so the consumer isn’t going to get too excited about it.

That said, coming with a £699 / $799 starting price is a little better than many other flagships on the market, including the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9, and will help with the attraction somewhat.

The glass back is really eye-catching.

However the lack of really impressive feature is a real shame, because the U12 Plus has the potential to excel as a camera, a music player and easy-to-use smartphone… but there are a few slips that mean it might not be considered as a strong alternative to the incumbent handsets at the top of the tree.

Were it to have a massive battery, innovative camera or next-generation screen, word of mouth would kick start sales alone.

In fairness, the snapper is strong, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before, and with 3500mAh inside, we can see the battery life being average once more.

Squeezy sides are back

The main element of ‘innovation’ is the squeezable sides that we first saw on the HTC U11. The ability to tense your palm and open all manner of things, from starting the camera and taking a picture to firing up Alexa, was OK but nothing that felt natural.

HTC hasn’t given up on the idea though, keeping the squeezable sides but adding the ability to double tap the sides of the phone to open different elements - plus you can code this input to perform almost any task in any app you want.

Want to flip a page in the Kindle? Call up a boarding pass from your airline’s app? That’s possible now with a few setup taps.

You can alter the pressure of the squeezable sides, which helps a little.

However, we’re still very much unsold on this feature. To activate the double tap you have to strike a very specific part of the phone, and it’s not naturally where the hand sits.

The squeezing of the phone is also something unnatural - HTC says it’s worked on this a little bit, making it more useful and relevant, and it’s true that things like the phone knowing when it’s being held, and not auto-rotating at the wrong times, is useful… but there’s something that doesn’t feel right on this handset.

Maybe it’s something to finesse and you’ll need to get used to - we’ll need a few days trying to absorb it into the way we use the phone… but it doesn’t feel like an obvious interaction.

The translucent blue version of the phone is striking.

A striking design

HTC has a heritage in making beautiful phones - a rival phone manufacturer recently told us their handsets ‘looked like HTC units’ and they saw that as a huge compliment.

That’s because, despite all the troubles, HTC still knows how to make a stunning handset, and the U12 Plus is just that. From a hand-feel point of view it’s a real shame that metal is no longer being used as the primary material in phone design - it just sits in the hand so nicely - but it’s not great when you’re trying to get 1.2Gbps of data into the phone.

The glass HTC is using is a good alternative to metal.

So it’s glass instead, and HTC has used that to brilliant effect, using a layered 3D glass process with ‘cold polishing’ to create a phone that has a two-tone look and almost zero border either side of the screen.

It’s a really stunning handset to look at - tilting it back and forth shows off the lovely two-tone effect and it’s something not many other brands have gone after. A similar effect has been achieved with the Honor 10, but you’d have to say that HTC is still the front-runner in great-looking phones.

However, HTC has still managed to take a great design and make you pause: there are no mechanical buttons on this phone. This is great in terms of things not failing, but not so good when it comes to actually using the buttons.

There are protrusions on the side of the phone where the buttons would be, but they don’t move at all. Instead they vibrate when sensing a touch, but it doesn’t really mimic the feel of a real key.

The haptic, non-pressable buttons irk.

The power key, which also unlocks the phone, feels OK - the haptic feedback under the finger makes sense. But the volume keys above just don’t - they seem incongruous to how you expect the phone to feel when pressed.

Perhaps, like above, it’s something to get used to… but HTC is asking us to learn an awful lot on this phone for the sake of changing things up.

The screen is a 6-inch, 18:9 affair, coming with the high-end quad HD resolution. It might not, at first look, seem as impressive as the iPhone X, simply because it lacks the notch and thus the display doesn’t seem to fill the whole phone.

The HTC U12 Plus is capable of showing HDR 10 content.

In reality this feels like an unfair assessment, as the lips top and bottom don’t just offer a pleasant symmetrical look, but also house the improved Boomsound speakers - and the thinner bezels on the right and left of the phone allow for an easy-to-hold device still.

What’s less impressive about the screen is the off-centre brightness, where if you tilt the phone around too much it darkens a touch - the Super LCD technology that HTC has been using for years looks fine, but doesn’t have the deep contrast ratio and, well, the ‘wow’ factor that you’ll see from Samsung or Apple on their flagship devices.

The lips at the top and bottom house great speakers.

That said, the color reproduction is strong, and you can turn it up or down depending on your preference. With the richer setting enabled, the effect when watching movies is impressive: you’ll feel the full range of cinematic colors as a result.

Powerful but slow camera

The 12MP + 16MP cameras could be good, but need work.

HTC is telling everyone, once again, that it's got one of the best cameras on the market with the snapper on the HTC U12 Plus... and that's possibly true.

It's hard to fully assess the capability in a test environment, but the pictures we took were pretty sharp and in focus.

There are two sensors on the phone, a 12MP 'normal' option, which comes with an impressive optical image stabilizer AND and an electronic one, so you're getting a strong picture even when shaking the phone around.

There's also a 16MP telephoto lens alongside, allowing for either zoomed-in shots or bokeh effects, bringing background blur to images. The result of this is pretty average to be honest, but given a camera is often the least-optimized things on pre-production phones, we won't worry too much about that right now.

The two front-facing cameras don't offer stunning visuals.

What's odd here is that HTC has taken so long to put two sensors on the rear of its phone, as it was one of the leaders in the dual-camera revolution with the HTC One M8 a few years ago. However, the brand lost its nerve, and reverted to a single sensor... so it lost any right to call itself a pioneer in this sector as a result.

The rear camera is strong, sharp but the shutter is a little slow as usual.

That hasn't stopped it making a decent snapper: the HDR Boost function on offer here really does a good job of analyzing your snaps and working out what's going on in the image, and improving and sharpening it. In side-by-side comparisons with the Google Pixel 2, the HTC U12 Plus has better night-time shots, with more natural colors being shown.

The results are good, but the time taken from the shutter being pressed to the phone taking the picture is, as ever with an HTC phone, maddeningly slow, meaning you need to wait a little too long to take another picture.

Sure, you're not going to do that all the time, but it's not something rivals' handsets suffer with.

The two sensors on the front of the phone have a good spec, and with some tweaking might offer great selfies.

The front of the phone has a dual-8MP sensor too, allowing for wider selfies, and there's the capability to flash the screen to brighten what's being seen. This results in some fine pictures, but again nothing too sensational.

Placed side-by-side with an iPhone X, for instance, there's a marked difference in quality, favoring the iPhone.

The overall skin tone is a little too washed out, and the beauty mode that's on by default overblows things a little.

HTC is an odd brand when it comes to the camera - it often offers a phone with a strong snapping ability, but you'll need to press a few buttons to make it work. Samsung is similar - and, in fact, it's a facet of many Android phones - but there's nothing on offer here to suggest this is a phone that's going to trouble the Google Pixel 3 when it comes to powerful image quality.

Amazing audio

The bundled USonic headphones are among the very best we've seen free with a phone.

If we're talking quality in the HTC U12 Plus though, let's get right into the audio quality: this is where HTC excels and already we can see that the U12 Plus is going to be a phone for the music lover.

There's so much space on board, with 64GB (128GB in some areas, including the US) plus a microSD slot that can accept cards up to 2TB of data, which is a great start whether you want to download stuff from Spotify and not fill up your memory, or just shove your massive music collection on there.

When you want to play it, you've got so many options that are all equal in quality: the new and improved Boomsound speakers have a big jump in volume, but that's combined with powerful upgrades to the bass and overall audio power, so you're not getting overblown sound but strong, punchy notes.

The bottom speaker annoyingly fires downwards, but this doesn't appear to impede sound quality.

If you're thinking of using this phone as a kitchen companion when making dinner, or using it in the shower (which is fine, as it's IP68-rated) then you'll love what's on offer here.

The external speakers are only part of the equation though, with the audio quality that really impresses coming from the bundled headphones. Yes, HTC has lost the headphone jack (and that sucks) but it's made up for it by bringing superb earbuds in the box.

These things are noise cancelling, but also have microphones inside that can send an audio wave into your ear and work out the right levels of audio for your specific tastes. It's hard to know whether this truly works, but the side by side comparison HTC offers as a 'before and after' of the audio quality suggests a big jump.

If you're using the HTC U12 Plus as a video recorder, then the Sonic Zoom (which is a funny name anyway) is a neat feature, using multiple microphones to really zero in on a conversation, musical performance or whatever sound the object you're filming is kicking out.

It really works, and in a loud environment, the quality is high. If you're someone that likes to film a gig, the HTC U12 Plus seems like it'll be the phone to get.

Early verdict

The HTC U12 Plus is another curious phone from the brand. Like the HTC 10 and HTC U11, the Taiwanese firm has not made a 'bad' phone for a while. There are some real highlights on offer here, in the shape of a nice design, good camera and excellent audio.

The HTC Sense Android overlay, which we've not talked about here as it's not upgraded from previous models, remains one of the better skins, and it's all put together in an attractive package.

However, it's in the nuances that HTC fails to streak ahead. A fingerprint scanner on the rear combined with a face-unlock option is cool, but it's nothing we've not seen before, and it's not as good as the option from rivals Samsung or Apple (in the case of face recognition) as it doesn't use infra-red and can't be unlocked in the dark.

The HTC U12 Plus is just a striking phone the second you look at it.

The camera is fine, but nothing new. The battery life will probably be OK, with 3500mAh inside seeming like a lot but HTC has never had brilliant longevity in the battery stakes. The Snapdragon 845 chipset combined with 6GB of RAM is a good package, but again it's nothing innovative.

Speaking of innovation, the only things tried here are the lack of physical keys and the Edge Sense 2 squeezable sides... and our early feeling is that these are not attractive options. They're cool additions, but not an intuitive experience.

Where the HTC U12 Plus excels is in the combination of audio and design: in a vacuum, where reputation and marketing spend counted for nothing, HTC would be winning a lot of fans for these features.

Sadly for the brand, that's not where we're at, with the top brands able to spend obscene amounts of money pushing their devices.

(We're not convinced that HTC would be able to match up even with the same budget, based on previous efforts, but that's a point for another day).

Overall, the HTC U12 Plus is an impressive phone, but the brand has been churning out top phones for a while - it needs to do something striking and innovative, and that's not really come across here.

The price does seem OK compared to the competition, and if you want a (more) affordable phone with great audio quality, we have a sneaking suspicion that you'd really like the new HTC flagship phone, even if you never use the squeezable sides.