Cooler Master CH331 USB gaming headset review

If you’re low on budget and are looking for a decent headset with impressive sound and ergonomics, the Cooler Master CH331 USB is the one. Along with providing a lightweight body and an immensely comfortable fit, the CH331 features pretty crisp treble, strong bass, and excellent positional audio.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Cooler Master CH331 USB: One-minute review

The Cooler Master CH311 USB is a cheap yet extremely impressive gaming headset that costs just $50 (£42, about AU$75) and is available in the US, the UK, and Australia. It uses a wired interface and is compatible with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5, as well as features Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound among other attractive features.

We are fairly impressed by the Cooler Master CH331 USB and think it might even make it to our list of the best cheap gaming headsets. This isn’t the first time Cooler Master has impressed us. We really enjoyed reviewing the Cooler Master MM720 as well as the GD160 ARGB. With the former being an extremely cheap headset and the latter being a pricier option, Cooler Master makes sure to cater to all kinds of budgets.

The Cooler Master CH311 USB is a simple-looking headset. It isn’t the most attractive in terms of design and features a plain body with not a lot going on. However, this gaming headset is as comfortable as it can get. You get plenty of cushioning in an extremely lightweight body that helps to keep your noggin happy at all times.

The controls are simple and intuitive. There is an inline remote that takes care of all the controls. Audio-wise, it delivers pretty good treble, clear and crisp. The bass, even though powerful, tends to sound a little muddy at higher volumes. At lower volumes, where it can retain its strength, it sounds fairly good. The mids are balanced and sound pretty decent as well.

One of the best parts about the sound is its positional audio. It really makes you feel you are in the game and helps enhance immersion. Finally, the mic is great at transferring your voice quickly and clearly, without any hiss.

All in all, the Cooler Master CH331 USB might be one of the best PC gaming headsets on the market.

Cooler Master CH331 USB: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $50 (£42, about AU$75)

$50 (£42, about AU$75) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Cooler Master CH331 USB: SPECS Interface: Wired

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5

Mic: Detachable Flexible Microphone

Surround sound: Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound

Weight: 0.82 lbs (Including Cable), 0.65 lbs (Without Cable)

The Cooler Master CH331USB costs $50 (£42, about AU$75) and is currently available in the US, the UK, and Australia. Considering the sufficiently rich and positional audio it delivers, its extremely reasonable price tag makes it nothing less than a steal. The fact that it offers multi-platform support makes its budget-friendly price even more impressive.

This gaming headset lies in the same tier as the Corsair HS65 Surround, which not only costs the same but also hosts similar features, such as the 7.1 surround sound. With the holiday season around the corner you can also get midrange gaming headsets at the same price. The HyperX Cloud Alpha, originally priced at $99, is now available for $55 (£45, about AU$81).

If you have a little more moolah to spare, consider going for something like the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, which will cost you $106 (£88, about AU$157). Featuring brilliant sound, it is one of the best PC gaming headsets. If budget isn’t an issue at all, the Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R is an excellent premium wired gaming headset that costs around $250 (£225, about AU$395).

You can get some of the best wired gaming headsets for the same price as the Cooler Master CH331, so feel free to keep looking if you’re not a fan of this one.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Cooler Master CH331 USB: Design

Pretty simple-looking with not a lot going on

Light as a feather

Very generous padding in the headband and earcups

The Cooler Master CH331 USB looks like it costs $50 (£42, about AU$75). This isn’t to say that it’s unpleasant to look at, but there’s nothing remotely premium about its design. Featuring a painfully bland all-plastic body, its aesthetics are as simple as it gets.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The company logo is stamped on the exterior of the earcups and lights up in RGB lighting when the headset is switched on. The earcups are connected to the headband with the help of aluminum y-yokes that don’t contribute to making the headset look nicer.

All in all, in terms of looks, the Cooler Master CH331 USB is a pretty straightforward, no-frills gaming headset. But considering its extremely economical price, what more can you possibly ask for?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Comfort-wise, though, this gaming headset is excellent. It’s extremely lightweight and sports fairly generous padding in both its headband and earcups. It sits atop your head like a feather and is perfect for extended hours of gameplay. The memory foam cushioning in the headband makes sure your noggin is comfortable at all times, and the thick earcup padding facilitates pretty good passive noise isolation.

The Cooler Master CH331 USB also offers multiple adjustability options, and the process of adjusting the headset’s height is pretty convenient.

Design: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Cooler Master CH331 USB: Performance

Simple and intuitive controls

Powerful bass, crisp treble, and excellent positional sound

Pretty decent mic

The braided nylon cable coming out of the left earcup of the Cooler Master CH331 USB hosts inline controls. There is a lot you can control with it: you can turn RGB lighting on/off, mute game sound, mute your mic, and adjust the game volume.

What we like about the controls is that they’re intuitively designed. The RGB button is pushed to the side so it doesn’t interfere with more important controls that you’d urgently need in the middle of an intense RPG game. Similarly, the mute buttons are grouped together and placed at a distance from the volume buttons, which helps to make the layout more intuitive and results in lesser accidental presses.

The Cooler Master CH331 USB is definitely made for RPG action games. It has powerful bass and the kind of treble that is ear-piercing at higher volumes. During our gaming sessions, we feel as if it puts more emphasis on game music than dialogue.

If we have to choose between what sounds better on the CH331, we’d say it’s treble. The high-end is crisp and clear, and your gunshots are going to sound absolutely amazing. The bass is extremely strong also, but we feel as if the headset couldn’t retain that strength at higher volumes – it sounds a little muddy when we turn the volume all the way up. The mids are sufficiently balanced and sounded pretty decent.

Our favorite feature of the Cooler Master CH331 USB has to be its directional audio. Its 7.1 surround sound came through pretty well in terms of making us feel like we were in the game. The positional audio coupled with the powerful bass and the crisp treble is the perfect combination to make us feel extremely immersed in the game. All in all, for just $50, the sound on the Cooler Master CH331 USB is amazing.

The detachable mic is equally great and transfers your voice pretty clearly and fast. There’s no unnecessary hiss, nor does the mic unnecessarily make our voices tinny. Also, while it doesn’t completely mute our surroundings, it contributes a little to reducing background noise.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Cooler Master CH331 USB?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You are on a budget

The CH331 is an excellent purchase for when you’re low on budget but want a decent headset that fulfills all your essential needs. It may not be impressive enough to push you out of your seat, but for its price, it is an excellent headset.

You want a lightweight and comfortable headset

The Cooler Master CH331 is as comfortable as it can get. With a lightweight body and extremely generous padding, it feels like a feather atop your head.

You’re looking for great positional audio

The CH331 features 7.1 surround sound that delivers pretty impressive directional audio. We can guarantee that you will feel as if you’re in the game.

Don't buy it if...

You prioritize looks over performance

Costing just $50, the CH331 can only do so much. While it offers pretty great sound and a comfortable fit, it isn’t the most attractive headset you’ll come across.

You’re a fan of bass

The bass on the CH331 is good, but it tends to get muddy at higher volumes. This headset is way better for treble.

You’re not low on money

The Cooler Master CH331 is not bad for a $50 gaming headset, but if budget isn’t an issue, consider other options. The CH331 is pretty good, but it won’t blow your mind.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS50 Stereo

The Corsair HS50 costs around the same as the CH331. It is one of the best budget gaming headsets, providing excellent stereo sound, a sturdy body, and a comfortable fit. Read our full Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Astro A10

The Astro A10 is another budget-friendly gaming headset that offers excellent sound quality, pretty good recording quality, and an attractive design. If you find the Cooler Master CH331 a little bland, definitely consider the Astro A10. Read our full Astro A10 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 70

This brilliant gaming headset by Turtle Beach is even cheaper than the CH331. Costing only $30 and delivering solid audio performance, the Recon 70 is a great option. Read our full Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset review (opens in new tab)

Cooler Master CH331 USB: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The Cooler Master CH331 Gaming Headset costs $50 (£42, about AU$75) and is currently available in the US, the UK, and Australia. 4 / 5 Design The CH331 is a quite straightforward gaming headset with not a lot going on in terms of design. It features very thick padding and is extremely comfortable, though. 4 / 5 Performance The Cooler Master CH331 hosts pretty simple and intuitive controls. It features powerful bass, excellent treble, and pretty impressive positional audio. 4.5 / 5 Total All in all, for just $50, the CH331 is a great headset. It is comfortable, simple to navigate, and features pretty good sound. 4 / 5

First reviewed December 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test