AOC Agon Pro AG274QG review

Gamers with deep pockets who want a high-end display experience or esports professionals looking for the most competitive edge possible will have much to appreciate with the AOC Agon Pro AG274QG. Besides its gorgeous QHD resolution and extremely low latency gaming performance, the monitor is jam-packed with enough features to justify its price point.

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: One minute review

A good gaming monitor usually provides adequate visual clarity and richness alongside performance prowess. The absolute best not only exceed far beyond those attributes but go the extra mile, and falling into the latter category is the AOC Agon PRO AG274QG.

Everything about this 27-inch, 1440p monitor oozes perfection – other than the simply “ok” internal speakers. Having a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR 600, 1ms pixel response and compatibility with G-Sync Ultimate and Nvidia Reflex simply scratches the surface.

There are just so many big and little features to the Agon Pro AG274QG. From the packed-in Agon Quick Switch puck for quick display adjustments on the fly to an included light reducing screen shield, there’s a high level of efficient gaming when utilizing the monitor. Cool aesthetic touches like the customizable RGB back panel and mini projector displaying the AOC logo adds to the overal premium feel of the Agon Pro AG274QG. There are also a slew of ports for multiple input and output set ups as well despite missing some USB-C love. Even the internal speakers are DTS compatible.

All of those attributes and features mean nothing if gaming performance isn’t up to snuff and the Agon Pro AG274QG passes with flying colors. Regardless of the genre, visual information is crisp and clear while the high refresh rate allows for buttery smooth gameplay. Then there are personalized options with presets for several genres from shooters to racing. Shooter fans also have the ability to overlay a crosshair on the display’s middle for added help.

The Agon Pro AG274QG has so much going for it as the ultimate expression of customizability that appeals to both casual, enthusiast and professional gamers. For individuals who can afford the gaming monitor, it’s definitely a worthy purchase.

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG at Amazon for $899.99 (opens in new tab)

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future)

The AG274Q is available in the U.S. for $899 and UK for £849

The AG274Q is not available in Australia at this time

Regardless of how one finds their AOC Agon Pro AG274QG, it’s absolutely going to be an expensive purchase. On Amazon, the gaming monitor is available in the U.S. for as low as $749 (after being reduced from $899) and £849 in the UK. As of print, the Agon Pro AG274QG is not currently for sale in Australia. If the price of entry is a bit too high, there are other 1440p monitors out there with 250Hz refresh rates including the Samsung Odyseey G7 and LG UltraGear Egro 27GN88A that are much cheaper.

Though those alternative options can match the Agon Pro AG274QG performance wise, they lack the level of features available when it comes to personalization. Plus, they simply don’t look as visually cool and don’t offer things like the Quick Switch puck or screen shield, among others. This means that the higher price point is justified considering what’s offered within the overall package. Potential buyers looking for a premium 1440p gaming monitor who can throw financial caution to the wind would find themselves well served by the Agon Pro AG274QG.

Value: 4.5 / 5

Today's best Aoc Agon Pro AG274QG deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $899.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: Design

(Image credit: Future)

There are a slew of inputs and outputs despite lacking USB-C

The backpanel RGB lighting and logo projector are both customizable

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG Key Specs Here are the specs on the AOC Agon Pro AG274QG sent to TechRadar for review: Panel size: 27-inch

Panel type: IPS

Resolution: 2560 x 1440p

Brightness: 450 nits

Contrast: 1000:1

Pixel response: 1ms

HDR: Vesa Certified DisplayHDR 600

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0 / 1x Display Port 1.4 / 1 USB Hub / 4x USB-A / headphone out 3.5mm / mic in 3.5mm

The AOC Agon Pro AG274QG features an angular and aggressive design that makes it look battle ready. That doesn’t mean thought went purely into the matte black and red colorway aestetics though.

Gamers looking to create a multiplatform gaming station will be pleased to know that there are two HDMI 2.0 ports and one Display Port. This means that more serious gamers could connect their PC through DP in addition to having their PS5, Xbox Series S|X or Nintendo Switch connected to the other HDMI ports.

Other ports include four USB-A ports alongside input and output audio jacks. It would have been really nice to have at least one USB-C port considering the input is pretty much standard at this point.

There’s really a lot to personalize the user experience here with the port options, especially if participating in activities like streaming or using a creative device like Wacom. Lighting of the back panel, logo projection and Quick Switch puck can all be customized through the the in-display menu. Whether in a brightly lit or dark room, the lighting pops and looks bold.

Fully posable on its x,y and z axis, the AG274QG can be used vertically too. This is great for gamers looking to play games including Tetris, different pinball games or bullet-hell shooters like Ikaruga.

Then there’s the screen shield which does a great job of making sure outside light doesn’t disrupt visual clarity of the display. Be mindful that the display does feature antiglare coating for better visual clarity anyway. If playing at night in the dark, it’s super easy to remove and fold up. Low blue light technology allows for longer gaming sessions. Considering how low the speakers volume levels are and lack of strong bass, headphones should be considered a requirement.

Design: 4.5 / 5

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: Accessibility

(Image credit: Future)

The monitor connects through the slightly heavy base, neck and display itself.

The shield cover and Quick Switch puck are easy to put together and connect

Setting up the AOC Agon PRO AG274QG isn’t necessarily complicated though there are a lot of parts to put together beyond input and power. For the monitor itself, there are three parts to put together including the base, neck and display.

Attaching the base to the neck is as simple as meeting the correct points before tightening the built-in screw. Placing the monitor to the base involves the pretty standard practice of interlocking the top to the bottom. Be mindful that the base is pretty heavy and the monitor itself does have some uncomfortable edges.

Putting the screen shield together consists of interlocking the points where needed on both sides of the top portion and pushing a pole through each side. Once that’s put together, it’s easy to slide it on the monitor. Meanwhile, the Quick Switch puck connects easily to the micro-usb slot on the bottom rear with the other ports. Utilizing the four USB-A ports requires a connection through the USB hub port. Again, it sounds like a lot but it’s not much of a challenge.

Accessibility: 4 / 5

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Image quality is crisp and vivid with deep blacks

Real time gaming performance is fantastic

When it comes to image quality, the AOC Agon PRO AG274QG soars. Colors are bold, blacks are deep, sharpness and brightness is fantastic. Add HDR 600 into the mix and visuals get even better.

Playing games like Metal: Hellsinger, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, GRID Legends and Halo Infinite were visually wonderful experiences. Though the display leans more into gaming, creatives can get work done on the AG274QG considering the monitor covers a large amount of the SRGB(133), DCI-P3(102) and Adobe RGB(110) color spaces.

When it comes to performance, the gaming monitor can keep up with the lush and colorful image quality by having that high 240Hz refresh rate. Having compatibility with G-Sync Ultimate and NVIDIA Reflex does lend itself to a competitive advantage with better response times. Didn’t matter if playing with a mouse and keyboard or using a controller, latency wasn’t an issue at all.

Plus, there are in-monitor display settings to further customize the look and feel to a gamer’s preference. Gamers who play more competitive titles like League of Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite and the like are going to be more than satisfied.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should you buy an AOC Agon Pro AG274QG

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want a gorgeous display and serious performance

The AOC Agon PRO AG274QG checks off all the boxes when providing beautiful image quality. When its time to game performance, the high refresh rate and low latency stands tall.

You want a customizable viewing experience

Beyond in-display options to change viewing settings alongside pre-sets for genres like racing and first person shooters, the AG274QG is posable on the x,y and z axis.

You need a strong feature set

Beyond the slew of ports available for USB-A and inputs, the included Quick Switch puck and screen shield only add to the value.

Don't buy if...

You don’t want to pay the high cost of entry

Though cheaper if looking around the internet for sales, the base $899 price may be too much for those who don’t find value in all the extras the AG274QG provides.

You want better internal speakers

The speakers on the AG274QG are clear enough but lacks umph in the bass and has low volume levels.

You need a USB-C port

There are a strong variety of ports on the monitor for a variety of task except a USB-C which could be a problem for some.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7

If you’re looking for gaming performance without a whole lot of extra, the Samsung Odyssey is a cheap alternative and offers 1440p at 240Hz. Read more: Samsung Odyssey G7 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A

Though the LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A lacks true HDR and has a limited color space preset, it’s an extremely affordable 1440p/144Hz display. Read more: LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32UC

Gamers who aren’t super serious about a competitive edge can get the Gigabyte M32UC for a great price and get a 4K/144Hz display. Read more: Gigabyte M32UC review (opens in new tab)

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG: Report Card

Value There’s plenty of value packed into the AOC Agon Pro AG274QG gaming monitor beyond the QHD display and high refresh rate, despite its fairly high price. 4.5 / 5 Design Despite the matte black and red colorway, the design is simply gorgeous on the AG274QG. Having RGB back panels and logo projector just adds to the aggressive look. Just avoid the internal speakers though. 4.5 / 5 Accessibility Unlike most gaming monitors, there’s a lot of set up with the AG274QG to utilize all of its cool features. Besides hooking up the monitor, users have to set up the screen shield and Quick Switch puck, but these are fairly straightforward. One thing is for sure, the monitor base is pretty heavy. 4 / 5 Performance Image quality and gaming performance is where it counts and the AG274QG absolutely succeeds. Colors are vivid, Blacks are deep enough and HDR runs well when needed. Having extremely low latency with customizable controls will help professional gamers and aspiring esports players find a legitimate edge. 5 / 5 Total (Average) Though the barrier to entry is high, the payoff for the AOC Agon Pro AG274QG is too great to ignore. If you've got the cash and you want the best esports monitor around, give this one a look. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

How We Test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test